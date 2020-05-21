Badger boys tennis coach steps back

“It’s a process,” Lauterbach said. “Just laying down some ground rules and then setting goals and expectations for the year, or the following year, and getting players to buy into it.”

Once that baseline was set, he could focus on guiding the team to glory. It did not take long to reach that pinnacle, as the Badgers qualified for the team state tournament in 1999 for the first time in school history.

After a few more successful seasons, Lauterbach stepped away from the team after the 2002 season to focus on his family and on his work coaching tennis at multiple clubs in the area.

However, he eventually made his way back to Badger prior to the 2013 season, before kicking off another dominant run that included the school’s second-ever team state tournament trip in 2018.

One year later, Lauterbach was honored by the U.S. Professional Tennis Association as the national Coach of the Year in 2019, in part for his work with the Badger team.

Lauterbach’s reason for retirement in 2020 are similar to the ones in 2002. He wants to spend more time with his wife and visiting his children, as well as his work running Lake Geneva Tennis, a facility in the city that opened in 2017.