Badger boys tennis coach steps back

Badger’s boys tennis program was in rough shape when Paul Lauterbach accepted the head coaching position in the spring of 1990.
In his first season coaching the team, the Badgers had a dismal 0-11 record. One year later, the squad went 2-9.
Back then, it would be tough to imagine the heights to which Lauterbach would bring the program 30 years later. Over the past decade, the Badgers have served as perennial Southern Lakes Conference favorites, including four straight undefeated seasons in conference play from 2016 to 2019, with state championship meet appearances by the team’s players becoming the norm rather than a surprise.
After 20 seasons of coaching Badger, Lauterbach retired from coaching the boys team prior to the spring season this year, before the coronavirus forced the season to be cancelled.
Before he started at Badger in 1990, the Delavan native spent four years playing college tennis for the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, as well as a year of coaching the boys varsity tennis team at Kettle Moraine High School in Waukesha County.
When a teaching job did not open up at Kettle Moraine, Lauterbach decided he no longer wanted to commute 45 minutes just to coach. So, he started looking for coaching jobs closer to home, which led him to the Badger vacancy.
For the first few seasons at Badger, Lauterbach’s job was less about refining the skills of already talented players, and more about starting from the foundation.
“It’s a process,” Lauterbach said. “Just laying down some ground rules and then setting goals and expectations for the year, or the following year, and getting players to buy into it.”
Once that baseline was set, he could focus on guiding the team to glory. It did not take long to reach that pinnacle, as the Badgers qualified for the team state tournament in 1999 for the first time in school history.
After a few more successful seasons, Lauterbach stepped away from the team after the 2002 season to focus on his family and on his work coaching tennis at multiple clubs in the area.
However, he eventually made his way back to Badger prior to the 2013 season, before kicking off another dominant run that included the school’s second-ever team state tournament trip in 2018.
One year later, Lauterbach was honored by the U.S. Professional Tennis Association as the national Coach of the Year in 2019, in part for his work with the Badger team.
Lauterbach’s reason for retirement in 2020 are similar to the ones in 2002. He wants to spend more time with his wife and visiting his children, as well as his work running Lake Geneva Tennis, a facility in the city that opened in 2017.
Another factor in stepping aside was the fact that Lauterbach feels he has found a worthy successor. After serving as an assistant coach at Badger for the past five years, Katie Schultz was set to take the reins this spring before the season’s cancellation.
“She is an unbelievable person and coach,” Lauterbach said. “There’s very few people that I would trust with that program, and she is definitely one of them.”
Schultz says that while it is an honor to hear that Lauterbach feels he’s leaving the program in good hands — and she is sad to see him go — she does not think Lauterbach will be entirely divorced from the Badger tennis program.
He will likely be coaching some of Badger’s players in the offseason at Lake Geneva Tennis, and Schultz would not be surprised if his love for the sport spurred him to make a visit to the Badger High courts as a spectator or more.
“Paul’s the type of guy who will randomly pop into practices and throw himself into a drill and have fun,” Schultz said. “It’ll be fun having him in that new role.”
That enthusiasm for tennis is what endeared Lauterbach not only to Badger players and coaches, but coaches from rival schools as well.
Rose Dolatowski has coached Burlington’s tennis teams over the past 30 years, as well as working alongside Lauterbach at Lake Geneva Tennis. When the Demons beat the Badgers to head to the state tournament, the most excited person at the match was not wearing Burlington’s black and orange uniform.
“We beat Badger by one point in the sectional final, and Paul was as excited for me as I was excited. That’s kind of our relationship,” Dolatowski said.
That camaraderie is going to be the thing Lauterbach says he will miss the most.
While he has enjoyed the undefeated seasons and the trips up to Madison for the state tournament, those are not his fondest memories of his time coaching the Badger boys.
“I can’t tell you how many conference championships we’ve won, can’t tell you how many kids have gone to state. That all kind of blends together. What really sticks out is taking the team to laser tag or them singing happy birthday to me at Buffalo Wild Wings,” Lauterbach said. “It’s about being part of the team. That’s the thing that I’ll miss more than anything.”
