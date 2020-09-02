Badger coaches and athletes rejoice after school board's decision

“The fact of the matter is, the pressure is on us now. As a staff, as kids, we’ve got to do it right, do it safe,” Hensler said.

However, it is not like these rules and regulations regarding masks and social distancing will be a new development for the fall sports teams. Since early July, the groups have been allowed to assemble for training camps and conditioning days, and they have been without incident in the nearly two months that followed.

“Nobody fought about it, nobody had any qualms about it, they just followed what needs to be done,” head volleyball coach Megan Walsh said.

While they were following the guidelines before, after nearly losing their chance at a fall season, the players are even more aware of the fact that they need to buckle down and adhere to the rules.

Besides just that new perspective on the seriousness of the safety standards, the players have also been given a new view on just how much their athletic careers mean to them.

“You kind of take these things for granted, and some of the board members really made it clear to us that this is a privilege,” senior football player Carter Lazzaroni said. “Now, I think this just makes us appreciate it that much more.”