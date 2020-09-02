Badger coaches and athletes rejoice after school board's decision

It took months of planning and a pair of school board meetings to decide the fate of high-risk fall sports, but the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District board voted in a 4-3 decision on Aug. 26 to allow the football, volleyball and boys soccer seasons to begin on Sept. 7.
As the final vote was tallied, and the result became crystal clear, the Badger High auditorium was filled with the hoots and hollers of a house packed with athletes that rejoiced at the prospect of the upcoming season.
“It felt like something out of those cheesy football movies,” senior football player Cole Kayser said. “Excitement, happiness, relief all in one moment.”
Before that moment of relief came a few days of worry.
The school board first met on Aug. 24 to vote on the sports’ start date, and with one board member absent, the result was a 3-3 deadlock that forced a second meeting to be scheduled for two days later.
For some of the players, that stalemate was a bit of a wake-up call that their season was in jeopardy.
“I didn’t even know it was going ot have to go down to the wire like that. I thought they were going to be all for it,” senior football player Zach Lindbloom said.
Shortly after the first meeting, members of the football team realized they needed to do something powerful to show how much the upcoming season meant to them.
They coordinated through text messages and group chats, making sure as many of their teammates as possible could show up to the meeting in person, and convinced their coaches to allow them to grab their jerseys from the equipment room to give a concrete visual example just how many athletes were there in support.
Once they were in the building, they did not just sit idly by as the meeting went on, with head coach Matt Hensler and players Cade Scheideman and Joey Amann speaking during the public comment period.
Those public displays of support were not just limited to the football team, though, as coaches and players from multiple sports stepped up to the microphone to make sure their voice was heard, including senior volleyball player Jeni Johnson.
“You’ve given our entire student body the choice to come to school, and we deserve that same choice to play sports,” Johnson said during the meeting.
Whether their pleas for influenced the board’s decision, the vote went in the athletes’ favor. Voting in favor of permitting games and practices this fall were board members Jeff Buntrock, Kathy Vorpagel, Pat Sherman and Druszczak. Voting against the fall season were Janet Giovannetti, Patricia Wolter and Niki Ciesel.
With the fall season now just weeks away, the players and coaches realize that the onus is on them to prove that they can live up to the standards of safety the school board expects.
“The fact of the matter is, the pressure is on us now. As a staff, as kids, we’ve got to do it right, do it safe,” Hensler said.
However, it is not like these rules and regulations regarding masks and social distancing will be a new development for the fall sports teams. Since early July, the groups have been allowed to assemble for training camps and conditioning days, and they have been without incident in the nearly two months that followed.
“Nobody fought about it, nobody had any qualms about it, they just followed what needs to be done,” head volleyball coach Megan Walsh said.
While they were following the guidelines before, after nearly losing their chance at a fall season, the players are even more aware of the fact that they need to buckle down and adhere to the rules.
Besides just that new perspective on the seriousness of the safety standards, the players have also been given a new view on just how much their athletic careers mean to them.
“You kind of take these things for granted, and some of the board members really made it clear to us that this is a privilege,” senior football player Carter Lazzaroni said. “Now, I think this just makes us appreciate it that much more.”
Once the season does get underway on Sept. 7, the coaches and players know that there will always be a chance that one particular practice or game will be their last. As such, rather than aiming for a state championship or an undefeated season, the goals this year might need to be adjusted.
“We have to look at each day as a win. Each day of practice as a win, same thing when we compete,” boys soccer coach Ross Fowler said. “We made a joke that if we do get a win in a game, we’ll count it as a double win.”
