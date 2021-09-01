Badger girls golf places in middle of pack at Mukwonago Invite

Badger’s girls golf team was in action on Aug. 25, competing in the 18-team Mukwonago Invitational at Morningstar Golfers Club in Waukesha. The Badgers did well, finishing in a tie for eighth place.

With a team score of 375, Badger was even with Menomonee Falls, a step ahead of 10th-place Wauwatosa co-op’s score of 378 and 10 shots behind seventh-place Waukesha North/South/West’s 365. Westosha Central won the event at 300.

Sophomore Chloe Chappell had the best score for Badger, shooting an 85 in a tie for 19th place out of 90 competitors with senior Julia Fischer of Mukwonago. Westosha sophomore Kylie Walker was the top individual, shooting 66 in the meet.

Senior Sarah Teske was second on the Badgers, two strokes behind Chappell at 87 in a three-way tie for 23rd. One shot behind was senior Grace Geils, who took a three-way tie for 26th with a score of 88.

Rounding out Badger’s scores was freshman Katy Teske, who shot a 115 in a tie for 82nd.

Following the Mukwonago tournament, the Badgers played in their first Southern Lakes Conference dual meet, winning a close match on the road against Wilmot 208-212.

Geils led the Badgers with a 42, tying Wilmot's top player Payton Morton.