Badger girls golf season comes to an end at sectionals

The Badger/Williams Bay girls golf team started the postseason on the right note Sept. 30 in Pewaukee, taking third place out of eight teams in a regional meet to advance to the sectional round.

With the top four teams advancing, Badger’s team score of 380 was well ahead of fifth-place Burlington’s 416. Perennial state powerhouse Kettle Moraine took first with a score of 334, while Badger’s Southern Lakes Conference rival Westosha Central was second with a score of 360.

The Badgers’ score of 380 was good for third, and Mukwonago shot a 393 to become the fourth team to move on to the next round.

It was not just team success for the Badgers at the regional meet, though, as two players finished in the top 10 individually.

Kory Wilson was the team’s top scorer, shooting an 84 and taking sixth place out of 43 total competitors. She was followed by Grace Geils, who finished in seventh place after carding an 87.

Next up for Badger was Sarah Teske, who shot a 103 and finished in a three-way tie for 17th place.

Chloe Chappell was the final scorer for the team, placing 23rd in a three-way tie and shooting a 106.