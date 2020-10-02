Badger girls golf takes third in Southern Lakes Conference meet

The Badger/Williams Bay girls golf team closed out its Southern Lakes Conference schedule on Sept. 22, traveling to Browns Lake Golf Club in Burlington to compete in the SLC Championship. The Badgers did well, finishing in the top half of the conference in third place out of seven teams.

Westosha Central claimed the conference crown with a 331 team score, followed by second-place Union Grove’s 336. Badger shot a 384 in third, followed by Elkhorn with 403 in fourth.

The top performer in the meet for Badger was Kory Wilson, who shot a 91 to sneak into the top 10 individually in 10th place.

Next up for the Badgers was Grace Geils, who shot a 93. Sarah Teske also carded a sub-100 score with a 99. Chloe Chappell rounded out the team’s scoring with a 101.

