Badger girls tennis seeks sixth-straight conference title

The Badger girls tennis team may have a new head coach this fall, but that does not mean there’s an unfamiliar face in charge of one of Southeastern Wisconsin’s most dominant programs.

This season Katie Schultz is taking over for longtime coach Paul Lauterbach, but Schultz has been an assistant coach for the girls team for the last six years and was the head coach of the boys team last spring.

With that familiarity, it has been easier for the team to adapt than if it was an entirely new coach taking the reins.

“It’s nice to have someone who we’ve known for four years and seen her at school, it’s easy,” senior Emma Fasano said.

Schultz takes over at a good time for the program, as Badger brings back a loaded roster this fall.

Four players who won conference titles last season return, and one more non-champion who was named all-conference returns as well.

The most notable returning player is senior Zaya Iderzul, who enters her fourth season as the Badgers’ top singles player. Iderzul has been one of the state’s top players for the previous two seasons, finishing as the state’s runner up as a sophomore and taking third place as a junior last year.