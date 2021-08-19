Badger golf faces challenging SLC competition

Phil Huff knows his golf.

He has coached the Badger girls golf team for the past 12 seasons, and in his humble opinion, the Southern Lakes Conference this year features the most talent it has ever had.

“Southern Lakes girls golf has gotten better and better,” Huff said. “And it seems like this is the strongest at the top we’ve ever been.”

Only five of last year’s 16 all-conference players graduated, meaning that 11 of them will be back and probably better.

Lucky for Badger that two of those players are Badgers: senior captains Grace Geils and Sarah Teske. Geils was a second team selection and Teska an honorable mention pick. They helped the Badgers finish third in the league last season.

But unlucky for Badger that defending conference champion Westosha Central and conference runner-up Union Grove both bring back key players.

The situation motivates—not intimidates—the Badgers.

“That pushes us to be better,” Teske said. “We have that drive now to keep up with them.”

Joining the pair of seniors is sophomore Chloe Chappell, who as another returner, will provide the Badgers some scoring stability.