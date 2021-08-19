 Skip to main content
Badger golf faces challenging SLC competition
Geils

Senior Grace Geils takes a backswing on Aug. 12 during Badger's first meet of the season at Hawk's View.

 Andrew Tucker

Phil Huff knows his golf.

He has coached the Badger girls golf team for the past 12 seasons, and in his humble opinion, the Southern Lakes Conference this year features the most talent it has ever had.

“Southern Lakes girls golf has gotten better and better,” Huff said. “And it seems like this is the strongest at the top we’ve ever been.”

Only five of last year’s 16 all-conference players graduated, meaning that 11 of them will be back and probably better.

Lucky for Badger that two of those players are Badgers: senior captains Grace Geils and Sarah Teske. Geils was a second team selection and Teska an honorable mention pick. They helped the Badgers finish third in the league last season.

But unlucky for Badger that defending conference champion Westosha Central and conference runner-up Union Grove both bring back key players.

The situation motivates—not intimidates—the Badgers.

“That pushes us to be better,” Teske said. “We have that drive now to keep up with them.”

Joining the pair of seniors is sophomore Chloe Chappell, who as another returner, will provide the Badgers some scoring stability.

The Badgers will need to find two newcomers to fill the varsity lineup. Huff said he there are several candidates who have looked good in practice, but will use the first few meets to evaluate players and settle on a solid varsity five.

The Badgers are not setting unattainable goals; instead they hope to make small personal improvements that add up to bigger team accomplishments.

Par 3 Invite

The Badgers kicked off their season with their annual home invitational at the Barn Hollow Par 3 course at Hawk’s View.

The home course advantage paid dividends as the Badgers finished third in the nine-team event.

The Badgers shot 301, finishing comfortably ahead of fourth-place Burlington’s 319, but well behind second-place Union Grove’s 253 and champion Westosha Central’s 249.

Individually, Geils placed fifth with a 64. Union Grove junior Norah Roberts shot a 1-over par 55 to win the event.

Chappell and Teske each carded a 72. Junior Lexi Schmidt shot a 93.

