Badger golf falls to conference champ

The Badger girls golf team had a tough test against returning Southern Lakes Conference champion Westosha Central on Sept. 9, and the Falcons beat the Badgers 163-205 at Lakewood Golf Course.
Westosha’s four qualifying scorers all shot better than any Badger player, as Katelyn Walker won the event overall with a score of 36.
Badger’s best scorer was Chloe Chappell, who shot a 48. Next up was Katy Teske with 51, followed closely by sister Sarah Teske’s 52. Grace Geils rounded out the scoring with a 54.
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
