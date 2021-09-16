 Skip to main content
Badger golf falls to conference champ
Teske

Freshman Katy Teske, shown in a prior meet, was one of Badger’s best scorers in the Sept. 9 meet against Westosha Central.

 Andrew Tucker

The Badger girls golf team had a tough test against returning Southern Lakes Conference champion Westosha Central on Sept. 9, and the Falcons beat the Badgers 163-205 at Lakewood Golf Course.

Westosha’s four qualifying scorers all shot better than any Badger player, as Katelyn Walker won the event overall with a score of 36.

Badger’s best scorer was Chloe Chappell, who shot a 48. Next up was Katy Teske with 51, followed closely by sister Sarah Teske’s 52. Grace Geils rounded out the scoring with a 54.

