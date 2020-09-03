Badger golf splits in busy week

The Badger girls golf team had a hectic week, competing in three events over the course of three days in a row.
Waterford
The team kicked off the loaded portion of its schedule with a dual meet against Waterford at the Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford on Aug. 25. Badger edged past the Wolverines by a 190-212 score.
Sophia Schoenfeld of Waterford had the best score of the day, shooting a 41, but Badger was able to squeeze all four of its qualifying scorers in between Schoenfeld and Waterford’s second-place finisher Morgan Moericke’s 55.
Grace Geils led the way for Badger with a 43, though Kory Wilson was close behind with a score of 45. Chloe Chappell finished with a 49 and Lyric Ackley carded a 53 to round out Badger’s score.
Par 3 Invitational
The next day, Badger was back in action, hosting all seven of the Southern Lakes Conference squads at Hawk’s View Golf Club in Lake Geneva for Badger’s annual Par 3 Invitational.
Badger fared well, placing in the top half with a third-place team finish and a score of 302. Union Grove barely beat Westosha Central, with the Broncos scoring 264 for first place and the Falcons in second at 265.
Geils led the way once again, shooting a 65 at the top of the Badger scorecard and serving as the only player on the team to place in the top 10, finishing fifth overall out of 43 competitors. Kate Walker of Westosha Central shot a 59 in first place individually.
Wilson finished second for the Badgers with a 78, as Gabi Karabas was just barely behind with a score of 79. Sarah Teske also finished as part of that close bunch, shooting an 80 as the team’s fourth scorer.
Though the Badgers did not win, it was a notable event anyway, serving as the first home event for the school since before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world.
Westosha Central
When Badger teed off for the third day in a row, they were playing at Brighton Dale Links in Kansasville to face off against Westosha Central. The Falcons put forth a strong effort, dispatching the Badgers 163-194.
All four of Westosha’s scorers finished ahead of Badger’s top player, as Kylie Walker and Kate Walker led the way with 36 and 39, respectively. Carly Lois’ 43-point performance and Jalyn Warren’s 45-point day sealed the win.
Geils led the Badgers for the third time in as many days, shooting a 46. Wilson and Teske were close behind, though, tying with a 47. Badger’s final scorer was Chappell, who shot a 54 on the day.
