Badger golf splits in busy week

The Badger girls golf team had a hectic week, competing in three events over the course of three days in a row.

Waterford

The team kicked off the loaded portion of its schedule with a dual meet against Waterford at the Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford on Aug. 25. Badger edged past the Wolverines by a 190-212 score.

Sophia Schoenfeld of Waterford had the best score of the day, shooting a 41, but Badger was able to squeeze all four of its qualifying scorers in between Schoenfeld and Waterford’s second-place finisher Morgan Moericke’s 55.

Grace Geils led the way for Badger with a 43, though Kory Wilson was close behind with a score of 45. Chloe Chappell finished with a 49 and Lyric Ackley carded a 53 to round out Badger’s score.

Par 3 Invitational

The next day, Badger was back in action, hosting all seven of the Southern Lakes Conference squads at Hawk’s View Golf Club in Lake Geneva for Badger’s annual Par 3 Invitational.

Badger fared well, placing in the top half with a third-place team finish and a score of 302. Union Grove barely beat Westosha Central, with the Broncos scoring 264 for first place and the Falcons in second at 265.