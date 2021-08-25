 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badger golf takes third at invitational
alert top story

Badger golf takes third at invitational

{{featured_button_text}}
Geils

Senior Grace Geils takes a backswing on Aug. 12 during Badger’s first meet of the season at Hawk’s View.

 Andrew Tucker

The Badger girls golf team finished third among seven teams in the Taylor Clark Invitational at Brighton Dale Links in Kansasville on Aug. 19.

Westosha Central won the event with a 303 score, ahead of second-place Union Grove’s 332. Badger took third at 372, halfway between Union Grove and fourth-place Burlington’s score of 410.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Senior Grace Geils led the Badgers with an 85, tying for sixth overall with Lexi Manteufel of Union Grove. Manteufel won a tiebreaker to push Geils into seventh.

Geils was the the lone Badger in the top 10.

Senior Sarah Teske finished with a 92 and sophomore Chloe Chappell carded a 93. Junior Lexi Schmidt shot a 102.

+7 Seven photos of Badger girls golfers kicking off season at Par 3 Invitational

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: First day of Big Foot football practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics