Badger golf takes third at invitational

The Badger girls golf team finished third among seven teams in the Taylor Clark Invitational at Brighton Dale Links in Kansasville on Aug. 19.

Westosha Central won the event with a 303 score, ahead of second-place Union Grove’s 332. Badger took third at 372, halfway between Union Grove and fourth-place Burlington’s score of 410.

Senior Grace Geils led the Badgers with an 85, tying for sixth overall with Lexi Manteufel of Union Grove. Manteufel won a tiebreaker to push Geils into seventh.

Geils was the the lone Badger in the top 10.

Senior Sarah Teske finished with a 92 and sophomore Chloe Chappell carded a 93. Junior Lexi Schmidt shot a 102.

