Badger golf wins regional title, Big Foot eliminated
Badger golf trophy

Badger’s boys golf team, shown above after winning conference earlier this season, won their fifth regional title in the past six seasons on June 2.

 Andrew Tucker

The Badger boys golf team continued its nearly decade-long dominance in regional play on June 2.

The Badgers won their WIAA Division 1 regional at Ives Grove Links in Yorkville and advanced to the sectional meet at Kansasville on June 9.

As a team, the Badgers shot 327, three strokes better than host Union Grove’s second-place 330. New Berlin West and Whitnall also advanced to sectionals, placing third and fourth respectively.

All five of the Badger players finished in the top half of the 40-player standings, including three players in the top five.

Junior TJ Walton led the team, shooting a 79 to finish in second place overall. Union Grove junior Simon Graham won the event with a 77.

Badger senior Colton Craig shot an 81 to tie for third place with Brandon LaBeau of Greendale. Senior Chris Bakken finished in a three-way tie for fifth place, carding an 83 along with Carson Rose of New Berlin West and Zeb Braun of Union Grove.

Also cracking the top 10 for Badger was senior Luke Abram, who tied Westosha Central senior Nolan Bruni for eighth with an 84.

Badger junior Ty McGreevy shot an 87 for 15th place.

The tournament win was the Badgers’ fifth regional title in the past six seasons, and the seventh season in a row the team has finished in the top two in the first playoff round.

When the team hits the course for sectionals, they will be seeking their sixth-consecutive state meet appearance.

Big Foot

Big Foot failed to advance to sectionals, finishing last in its June 1 regional meet at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.

Big Foot shot 436.

Junior Landre Staggs carded a 97 and finishing in a three-way tie for 20th place alongside junior Zak Arnett of New Glarus and sophomore Kole Johnson of Evansville.

