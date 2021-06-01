Badger golf wins sixth conference title

A global pandemic prevented the Badger boys golf team from winning the Southern Lakes Conference title in 2020.

But once play has resumed, the Badgers picked up right where they left off.

The Badgers won their sixth straight Southern Lakes Conference championship at the SLC Championship at Delbrook Golf Course in Delavan on May 25.

Badgers shot 326, 16 strokes ahead of the second-place score of 342, which was a tie between Union Grove and Waterford.

Three Badgers finished in the top five. Senior Luke Abram placed second overall with a 75—only a stoke behind medalist Simon Graham of Union Grove, who won the meet with a 74.

Junior TJ Walton carded a 78 to tie for third with Josh Brogren of Elkhorn. Fellow junior Ty McGreevy placed fifth with an 82.

Senior Christopher Bakken shot a 91 and finished in a three-way tie for 20th place. Senior Colton Craig finished one stroke higher at 92.

The Badgers starts postseason play on June 2 with a WIAA regional tournament at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville. Big Foot will compete in a WIAA regional June 1 at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.

