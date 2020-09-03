Badger golfers look to continue success

Badger’s girls golf team had a string of unprecedented success over the past three years, setting scoring records, winning the Southern Lakes Conference for the first time in nearly a decade and making it to the state meet for the first time.
A major factor in those accomplishments was a stellar group of players in the Class of 2020, including the program’s best ever player Holly Murphy. With that crop of talent now gone, the Badgers will need to try to continue their winning ways with a set of fresh faces.
However, head coach Phil Huff is looking at the positives of losing most of his starting lineup.
“If you look at what we had from our varsity team last year, we only have one returning golfer out of five. It gives us an opportunity to get some more girls some experience,” Huff said.
Just because most of last year’s regular varsity players are gone does not mean this year’s cupboard is completely bare.
Junior Grace Geils returns from the varsity lineup last year, and fellow junior Sarah Teske played a few matches with the varsity squad in 2019 as well.
Also joining the group is senior Kory Wilson, who is one of two Williams Bay golfers to play on the Badger team as part of a co-op between the two schools. While Wilson took her junior year off, she was a member of a co-ed Bulldogs team in her junior year, routinely finishing higher on the leaderboards than some of her male teammates and competitors.
Unlike many of the other athletes at Badger, the golfers have been able to play their sport throughout the coronavirus pandemic as golf courses opened back up in April after about a month shutdown. With that leg up, the team is confident they will be ready to go as the season begins.
“I started playing a couple rounds at the end of June and into July, so now we’re looking good,” Wilson said.
While the team would love to continue the success they have enjoyed over the past few years, this season’s goal is much simpler: make it through a full season without any illnesses or disruptions.
“Everyone’s just trying to have fun, trying to make sure we can stay golfing. We all love to play, and we don’t want to get shut down because of the virus,” Geils said.
