Badger golfers look to continue success

Badger’s girls golf team had a string of unprecedented success over the past three years, setting scoring records, winning the Southern Lakes Conference for the first time in nearly a decade and making it to the state meet for the first time.

A major factor in those accomplishments was a stellar group of players in the Class of 2020, including the program’s best ever player Holly Murphy. With that crop of talent now gone, the Badgers will need to try to continue their winning ways with a set of fresh faces.

However, head coach Phil Huff is looking at the positives of losing most of his starting lineup.

“If you look at what we had from our varsity team last year, we only have one returning golfer out of five. It gives us an opportunity to get some more girls some experience,” Huff said.

Just because most of last year’s regular varsity players are gone does not mean this year’s cupboard is completely bare.

Junior Grace Geils returns from the varsity lineup last year, and fellow junior Sarah Teske played a few matches with the varsity squad in 2019 as well.