Badger golfers win one, lose one, tie one in busy week

The Badger girls golf team started a busy week with a road meet against Elkhorn on Aug. 31, with the Badgers winning 197 to 260.

The top two players for Badger beat out the best scorer for Elkhorn as Sarah Teske shot a 42 and Grace Geils carded a 46 to beat out Elkhorn’s Grace Ivey’s 53.

Badger’s next two scorers were not far behind as Katy Teske scored 54 and Chloe Chappell scored a 55. While Lexi Schmidt’s score was dropped, she was in the pack as well at 56 strokes, as all three girls outpaced Elkhorn’s number two score of 65 from Kate Krauklis.

One day later, Badger hosted Burlington at Lakewood Golf Course and the two teams tied with a score of 217.

Chappell had the top score of the meet, shooting a 49, while Burlington’s best scorer Kendall Kafar was second at 51.

Badger’s number two was Geils, who shot a 52, followed closely by Sarah Teske’s 55. Katy Teske rounded out the team’s score with a 61.

The Badgers picked up their first conference loss of the year on Sept. 2, losing a 159-191 road match against Union Grove at Ives Grove.