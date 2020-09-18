Badger golfers win pair of conference meets

The Badger girls golf team had a solid week of competition, beating a pair of Southern Lakes Conference foes in the span of three days.

Elkhorn

Two days later, the Badgers kept up their hot streak at home, beating Elkhorn 188-219 at Geneva National on Sept. 10.

Geils again led the pack, shooting a 42 to take first in the event. Wilson was next for the Badgers with 46, tying Elkhorn’s top player Afton Malvitz.

Chappell shot a 49 for third place on the Badgers, followed by Jenna Bearder, who finished off the scoring with a 51.

Burlington

Badger traveled to Brown’s Lake Golf Course in Burlington to face the Demons on Sept. 8, and the road team was able to handily defeat their rivals.

All four Badger scorers had an equal or lower score than Burlington’s top player in the 191-232 victory.

Grace Geils led the way for Badger, shooting a 46. Not to be outdone, Kory Wilson and Sara Teske were close behind, as they scored 47 apiece.

Badger’s final scorer was Chloe Chappel, who carded a 51, which was the same as Burlington’s best score by Kendall Kafar.

