Badger golf's Abram finishes in upper echelon of state

Badger senior golfer Luke Abram finished his high school playing days with a flourish at the WIAA state meet in Wisconsin Dells last week.

Abram scored a 79 on the first day, and an 80 on Day 2, for a total score of 15-over-par 159 and a tie for 36th place. In a field of 106 golfers, Abram finished in the upper-third of the standings.

Abram competed at state as a freshman and sophomore in 2018 and 2019, but this year’s meet was uncharted waters for the Badger program in a number of ways.

The event was not held at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, the typical home of the tournament. Due to coronavirus precautions in Dane County, the event was moved to Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.

An additional Covid-related precaution led the Division 2 and 3 tournaments to be held at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells, rather than all three divisions played at the same site. That led to both a smaller field at Wild Rock and some slight changes to the tee times.

Those small changes eroded some of the state meet experience advantage Abram might have had over other golfers in a more typical season.

“It didn’t have the same feel, but I can’t really pinpoint why that was,” Badger head coach Dave DeShambo said.