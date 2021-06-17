Badger golf's Abram makes state while team's streak snaps

The state streak is over for the Badger boys golf team.

The Badgers saw their consecutive state meet streak snapped at five, missing the cut with a third-place finish at their sectional meet at Brighton Dale Links in Kansasville on June 8.

With the top two teams qualifying for state, the Badgers missed a berth by a narrow, three-stroke margin. Badger scored 332 as a team, while second-place Brookfield Central totaled 329. Wauwatosa East/West won the event with a score of 317.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was not all doom and gloom for the Badgers. Senior Luke Abram finished first overall, shooting a 76 to beat out Wauwatosa East/West senior Logan Ertl’s 77.

Abram’s performance not only earned him a sectional championship, but also got him to the state tournament in the Wisconsin Dells on June 14—15 as one of three individual qualifiers.

The senior was joined in the sectional top 10 by teammate junior Ty McGreevy, who finished in a three-way tie for 10th with an 83.

Badger’s two other qualifying scorers in the meet were junior T.J. Walton with an 85 and senior Colton Craig’s score of 88.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.