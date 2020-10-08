Badger High School tennis star sets sights on state championship

There have been many great tennis players who have come out of Badger High School, so to say that Zaya Iderzul is the most accomplished of them all is high praise.
She has certainly earned that status, after finishing with the school’s best-ever placement at the state championship tournament last fall when she was a state runner-up.
Now, with the state championship coming to Lake Geneva from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, the junior Iderzul ranks as one of the top players, with a chance at claiming the first state title in Badger tennis history.
“I think she is one of one or two or three players throughout the state that have a really legit chance at it,” Badger tennis coach Paul Lauterbach said.
While many top tennis stars get into the game at age 4 or 5, Iderzul did not start playing until she was 10. Her older brother, Temuulen, played tennis as a teenager, and the younger Zaya wanted to follow suit.
Eventually, Temuulen stopped playing, but Zaya continued forward.
“At first it was just for fun; I always wanted to be like my brother,” Zaya said. “But then I started to really like it. So my mom let me do more lessons, and I really loved it, so I kept pursuing it.”
Part of the reason why so many players start so young is because they get drawn into it by parents who also play. In that way as well, Zaya is unconventional, because her mother, Zula, says she did not know much about the game before her children hit the courts.
“I’ve really fallen in love with tennis, which I really didn’t know before,” Zula said. “I just love watching Zaya.”
By the time Zaya reached Badger in 2018, her skillset was already very polished; from her first meet with the team, she was the team’s top singles player.
As a freshman, Iderzul began collecting accolades, winning a Southern Lakes Conference title and making a solid run in the state tournament to finish in the top 16. For most players, that top-16 finish would be the achievement of a career.
Iderzul was just getting started.
In her sophomore season in 2019, Iderzul won her second straight conference title and won the sectional meet to earn herself a third overall seed in the state championship bracket. Once she made it up to Madison, she outperformed her ranking, finishing as the state’s runner-up.
Her best performance of the meet came in the semifinals, when she faced Natalie Yang of Homestead, who was the second-ranked player in the bracket. Despite being the lower-ranked player, Iderzul handily defeated Yang by a 6-1, 6-1 score.
In the finals, Iderzul faced a familiar foe in top-seeded Jordan Schifano of Divine Savior Holy Angels High School. Schifano had defeated Iderzul 6-2, 6-4 in the state meet one year earlier, as well as beating Iderzul 6-0, 6-0 in a regular-season matchup earlier in 2019.
Iderzul pushed Schifano to the limit, losing a three-set match 2-6, 6-4, 5-7 — a score that was so close, a few lucky bounces could have turned the tide in her favor.
Lauterbach says that loss was a disappointment for Iderzul, who wished she could have earned that state title. In the long run, the coach thinks the 2019 loss will be a blessing in disguise.
“I’m thinking last year just made her stronger for this year, for her senior year, for collegiate play,” Lauterbach said.
Now in her junior year, Iderzul has looked as dominant as ever, playing to a perfect 14-0 record through the sub-sectional playoff round without losing a single set all year.
While that performance is certainly indicative of just how strong Iderzul can be, Lauterbach wishes he could have had his star player face tougher competition throughout the season. In a normal year, the Badgers would travel to Madison and Milwaukee each weekend for tournaments where Iderzul could square off with the best of the best. But with coronavirus concerns canceling those events, the Badgers had to face off only against local competition.
Even if she has not taken on competition as strong as in years past, Iderzul does have one ace up her sleeve: the state tournament is being held at Lake Geneva Tennis this season, rather than the typical venue on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. She believes she will feel more comfortable in her hometown, which will give her an edge in a competition where being mentally strong is a major benefit.
More than just the on-court edge, though, she is happy that she will be surrounded by her loved ones while she makes a run at the state’s grandest accolade.
“I’m glad I can do it here in front of my friends and family supporting me,” Iderzul said.
