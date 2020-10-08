Badger High School tennis star sets sights on state championship

There have been many great tennis players who have come out of Badger High School, so to say that Zaya Iderzul is the most accomplished of them all is high praise.

She has certainly earned that status, after finishing with the school’s best-ever placement at the state championship tournament last fall when she was a state runner-up.

Now, with the state championship coming to Lake Geneva from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, the junior Iderzul ranks as one of the top players, with a chance at claiming the first state title in Badger tennis history.

“I think she is one of one or two or three players throughout the state that have a really legit chance at it,” Badger tennis coach Paul Lauterbach said.

While many top tennis stars get into the game at age 4 or 5, Iderzul did not start playing until she was 10. Her older brother, Temuulen, played tennis as a teenager, and the younger Zaya wanted to follow suit.

Eventually, Temuulen stopped playing, but Zaya continued forward.

“At first it was just for fun; I always wanted to be like my brother,” Zaya said. “But then I started to really like it. So my mom let me do more lessons, and I really loved it, so I kept pursuing it.”