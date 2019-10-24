For the third season in a row, Badger golfer Holly Murphy ended her season at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison — site of the state championship meet.
This time, though, it was more than just the end of her season; it was the end of her career.
She went out with a bang, finishing in a tie for 15th place in the field of 78 of the best golfers in the state on the last day of the tournament on Oct. 15.
While she had higher finishes in past years — taking 10th last year and tying for 8th the year before — the fact that a 15th-place finish is a slight step down shows how incredible the senior’s golf career was.
“She had her goals set a little bit higher than it turned out, but she also has nothing to hang her head about,” head coach Phil Huff said. “I don’t want to sound negative about it. She still had an amazing run.”
It was a tough first day for Murphy in the two-day event, as she shot a 14-over-par 86, with most of her troubles coming on a single bad hole when she was stuck in a sand trap on the ninth hole. However, once she eliminated the struggles on that hole, she shot a six-over-par 78 on the second day to shoot 14 spots up the leaderboard from the end of the first round to the end of the second.
By not allowing herself to be rattled after not quite meeting her personal expectations, Murphy showed what makes her such a successful golfer.
“She’s extremely mentally tough. She was emotional about how she performed on Monday, but never did she doubt herself or let it get the best of her, and that’s the cool part about who she is as a person,” Huff said.
While Murphy’s high school career is over, her golf career is not. She will attend North Dakota State next fall where she will play Division 1 college golf as a member of the Bison team.