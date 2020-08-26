Badger school board deadlocks on allowing football during coronavirus

Throughout the meeting, the auditorium had the atmosphere of the bleachers at a Badger football game, with the crowd giving a round of applause when a speaker agreed with their position and a chorus of loud jeers raining down when someone dissented.

The most outspoken board members were Giovannetti and Buntrock, with the former opposing fall sports and the latter supporting it.

Giovannetti started her statement with a lengthy rundown of her history with the sport of football, which includes a husband and kids who played the sport at the collegiate level, as well as more than 25 years as a season ticket holder for the Northwestern University Wildcats.

Despite her deep emotional attachment, as well as her respect for what football and the other sports offer to Badger students, she could not support the motion to allow the season to go on as planned this fall.

“Kids are occupied and out of trouble, and they build relationships. Sports contribute to their social and emotional growth as they learn life lessons. I agree wholeheartedly, but we must ask ourselves if these values and emotions can be experienced outside of sports, and the answer is yes,” Giovannetti said.