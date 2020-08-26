Badger school board deadlocks on allowing football during coronavirus

The fate of football and two more fall sports at Badger remained unclear Aug. 24 after the school board punted on its decision of whether to allow those students to play this fall.
The Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District board played to a draw, as the vote ended in a 3-3 tie during a special meeting aimed at deciding whether football, volleyball and boys soccer should go forward this fall or be postponed until spring in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Voting in favor of permitting games and practices this fall were board members Jeff Buntrock, Kathy Vorpagel and Pat Sherman. Voting against the fall season were Janet Giovannetti, Patricia Wolter and Niki Ciesel.
Board member John Druszczak was absent from the meeting, resulting in the stalemate.
With no resolution, Sherman, the board president, proposed meeting again to break the deadlock when all seven members are present.
“We do have one board member that is absent,” Sherman said. “I have no idea how he feels on this issue, just like I had no idea how any one of my fellow board members felt on this issue.”
Another board meeting was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26.
A sizable crowd showed up to watch the Aug. 24 proceedings in the Badger auditorium, with the group supporting the motion to play football, volleyball and soccer in the fall.
Throughout the meeting, the auditorium had the atmosphere of the bleachers at a Badger football game, with the crowd giving a round of applause when a speaker agreed with their position and a chorus of loud jeers raining down when someone dissented.
The most outspoken board members were Giovannetti and Buntrock, with the former opposing fall sports and the latter supporting it.
Giovannetti started her statement with a lengthy rundown of her history with the sport of football, which includes a husband and kids who played the sport at the collegiate level, as well as more than 25 years as a season ticket holder for the Northwestern University Wildcats.
Despite her deep emotional attachment, as well as her respect for what football and the other sports offer to Badger students, she could not support the motion to allow the season to go on as planned this fall.
“Kids are occupied and out of trouble, and they build relationships. Sports contribute to their social and emotional growth as they learn life lessons. I agree wholeheartedly, but we must ask ourselves if these values and emotions can be experienced outside of sports, and the answer is yes,” Giovannetti said.
In defense of playing fall sports, Buntrock pointed to the fact that local athletes have been playing sports outside of Badger through club teams throughout the summer, and will continue to do so throughout the fall and winter, often with less regulations that what the school district would put in place.
He also cautioned that eliminating sports competitions will not do much to change the way high school students live their social lives.
“You think if you’re not going to let them play sports, they’re suddenly not going to go out and party and do whatever they want? It’s going to happen more,” Buntrock said. “That’s not stopping, sports or no sports.”
Despite the spirited debate between the board members, and the lively crowd, a decision was not reached.
The board meeting to decide the fate of the three sports — which the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association deemed high-risk for coronavirus spread — came about a week after the Southern Lakes Conference announced its fall sports schedule and safety precautions.
Lake Geneva school superintendent Jim Gottinger and Badger athletic director Jim Kluge, who worked with the SLC to draft those rules and regulations, recommended the board permit football, volleyball and soccer to go forward in the fall.
So far, the other seven members of the Southern Lakes Conference are planning to play in the fall, which Gottinger said would become a roadblock to Badger’s ability to play sports in the spring.
A number of other schools and conferences throughout the state have elected to play high-risk sports in the spring, including Big Foot High School.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!