Badger sees dozen athletes earn all-conference

In the winter sports season, 12 Badger athletes and four gymnasts from the Williams Bay co-op earned Southern Lakes Conference honors, including two selected athletes of the year.
Gymnastics
Seven local athletes earned recognition, with three Badgers and four from the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay team.
WUW senior Jadyn Pye took home the most prestigious honor, winning the sport’s athlete of the year thanks to her strong performance at the conference meet last month. This was the second season in a row that Pye made first team all-conference, but the first time she won athlete of the year.
She was joined on the first team by senior teammate Malia Bronson and Badger/Burlington senior Ava Trent. Both Bronson and Trent finished off an incredible high school run, earning all-conference honors in all four of their seasons.
Bronson was second team as a freshman, but first team in the final three years. Trent was second team as a freshman, honorable mention as a sophomore, then rose to first team as a junior and senior.
Freshman Wylde Chupich of Badger and senior Hannah Clark of Wilmot made the second team. Clark was an honorable mention selection as a junior. Chupich is a first-time honoree.
Earning honorable mentions were Lauren Milligan of Badger and Leeza Patterson of WUW. This was Patterson’s first all-conference award and the second year in a row Milligan has been named honorable mention.
Swimming
After a season in which the Badger boys swimming team dominated the conference, it was fitting for a Badger to win athlete of the year, and senior Tommy Anderson did just that. It was Anderson’s first all-conference award.
Junior Brady Peetz was was an honorable mention, also his first all-conference honor.
Boys basketball
It was a tough season for the Badgers, but that did not stop two players from earning spots on the all-conference squad.
Junior guard Ty McGreevy earned a spot on the second team. He was Badger’s leading scorer throughout the year. He was an honorable mention pick last year.
Senior Eli Giovingo was an honorable mention, his first all-conference recognition. He was a solid defender, often matching up with the opponents’ top offensive threat.
Girls basketball
After their second straight conference co-championship, the Badgers had four starters earn all-conference honors.
Senior forward Macie Todd made the first team. She averaged a double-double with 15.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Todd is no stranger to the first team, earning a spot for the second year in a row.
Making the second team were senior guards Ashlyn Welch and Ava Schulz. Schulz was second on the team in scoring with 11.8 points per game, while Welch was third with 10.3 per game. Both girls were strong defenders as well, with Welch averaging 3.37 steals per game and Schulz stealing 3.1 per game.
Schulz’s inclusion is her second all-conference award after making honorable mention last year. Welch made it for the third season in a row after earning honorable mention as a sophomore and second team as a junior.
Chloe Wright was named honorable mention. A talented defender, Wright was an all-around contributor for the Badgers, finishing near the top on the team in points, assists, steals and rebounds. This season was the first time Wright earned all-conference honors.
Wrestling
The Southern Lakes Conference is typically one of the strongest wrestling conferences in the state, and this year’s stacked all-conference teams proved that point as Badger’s two state meet qualifiers were named to the second team.
Freshman Logan Clausen made the second team in the 113-pound weight class, while senior Robert Zilske earned the honor in the 132-pound class. Zilske improved from last year’s honorable mention finish, while Clausen picked up his first all-conference honor in his first season of high school wrestling.
The pair was joined by an honorable mention senior Austin Peter at 152 pounds.
Ski
The Badger boys team finished the season strong with a third-place finish at state. Their regular-season performance was lauded as well with two skiers earned all-conference awards from the Midwest High School Ski Conference.
Sophomore Jimmy Athans earned first-team honors for the second season in a row.
Senior Hudson Derda earned honorable mention, marking the third season in a row that the Badger skier has made the list.