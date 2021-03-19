Badger sees dozen athletes earn all-conference

Swimming

After a season in which the Badger boys swimming team dominated the conference, it was fitting for a Badger to win athlete of the year, and senior Tommy Anderson did just that. It was Anderson’s first all-conference award.

Junior Brady Peetz was was an honorable mention, also his first all-conference honor.

Boys basketball

It was a tough season for the Badgers, but that did not stop two players from earning spots on the all-conference squad.

Junior guard Ty McGreevy earned a spot on the second team. He was Badger’s leading scorer throughout the year. He was an honorable mention pick last year.

Senior Eli Giovingo was an honorable mention, his first all-conference recognition. He was a solid defender, often matching up with the opponents’ top offensive threat.

Girls basketball

After their second straight conference co-championship, the Badgers had four starters earn all-conference honors.

Senior forward Macie Todd made the first team. She averaged a double-double with 15.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Todd is no stranger to the first team, earning a spot for the second year in a row.