Badger ski qualifies for state

Badger’s boys ski team finished off the season well with a first-place finish on Feb. 3 at the Alpine Valley Ski Resort.

The win over Brookfield East, Homestead, Mukwonago, and West Bend earned the Badgers 12 points for a season total of 54. That mark was good for a sixth-place finish in the 22-team Midwest High School Ski Conference, which clinches a team spot at the state meet for the third year in a row.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That state competition will be held on Feb. 13 in LaCrosse.

Junior Jimmy Athans placed first in the race, which gave him 16 individual points to finish second on the conference leaderboard and earn first-team all-conference honors.

At last year’s state meet, the Badger boys team placed fourth out of 21 teams and Athans took fifth in the state individually out of 157 racers.

Badger’s girls ski team placed third in the Feb. 3 meet while earning a 19th place season finish.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.