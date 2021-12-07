Badger ski team excited to start the 2021-2022 season; boys won 3rd at state last year

The Badger boys and girls ski teams had very different seasons last year. The boys team took third at the state championship while the girls struggled, said Badger skiing coach Ethan Karcher.

“On one side of the spectrum we had a pretty good year,” he said.

But with some of the newcomers and most of the skiers from each team returning, Karcher is confident in the teams he has for the 2021-2022 season.

“We have some pretty good talent coming in this year,” he said. “We have a lot of USSA kids, who come from a little higher end skiing out in Colorado and other places. They’ve got a lot of hours on the skis.”

Karcher is now in his fifth year as head coach of both the boys and girls team. For him, he can’t imagine doing anything else.

“I have been skiing since I was 2-years-old. Skiing is pretty much my life,” he said. “I lived in Breckenridge, Colorado for a couple years and I also work as a ski tech at Les Moise Ski, Tennis & Snowboard in Mequon.”

At the moment, they have 28 kids combined between the boys and girls team, which is a fairly normal number with Wilmot and Elkhorn as part of the Badger co-op team.

“When my dad and I took over coaching five years ago it was just kind of a free-for-all and wasn’t a very serious program,” Karcher said. “We had 65 kids my first year. Fortunately, I have made it a little more competitive with adding dry land training built into our program now, which we didn’t have before.”

Badger’s first meet will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022, at Alpine Valley. They have six regular season meets in total with the state championship scheduled for Feb. 20, at Mt. LaCrosse.

“It’s going to be a good year. Last year the kids really made this team their own,” Karcher said. “The kids are keeping that mentality that if you want to be on the team you’ve got to put in the work and keep each other accountable.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.