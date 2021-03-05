Badger skiing team surprised by best state meet finish

Last season the Badger boys ski team saved the best for last.

The squad had its best performance of the 2020 season at the state meet and placed fourth.

But after losing Tallon Cole, the team’s second-best racer and a ninth-place state finisher, to graduation, the remaining skiers weren’t sure they could replicate their success this season.

“I was thinking, we might make it to state again, and that will be fun, but I did not expect to place where we did,” sophomore Brian Thometz said.

On Feb. 14, the Badgers exceeded last year’s performance at the state meet in La Crosse, placing third out of the 20 team field.

Throughout the season, the team had some stumbles, both literally and figuratively.

Those rough meet performances set the Badgers’ rank in the Midwest High School Ski conference standings lower than their talent level, as the squad finished sixth out of 22 teams. However, the team’s mistakes also helped build the foundation for the fantastic state finish.

“I think it kept the guys humble a bit,” coach Ethan Karcher said. “The guys took it upon themselves to push each other and it’s really cool to watch.”