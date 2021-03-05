Badger skiing team surprised by best state meet finish

Last season the Badger boys ski team saved the best for last.
The squad had its best performance of the 2020 season at the state meet and placed fourth.
But after losing Tallon Cole, the team’s second-best racer and a ninth-place state finisher, to graduation, the remaining skiers weren’t sure they could replicate their success this season.
“I was thinking, we might make it to state again, and that will be fun, but I did not expect to place where we did,” sophomore Brian Thometz said.
On Feb. 14, the Badgers exceeded last year’s performance at the state meet in La Crosse, placing third out of the 20 team field.
Throughout the season, the team had some stumbles, both literally and figuratively.
Those rough meet performances set the Badgers’ rank in the Midwest High School Ski conference standings lower than their talent level, as the squad finished sixth out of 22 teams. However, the team’s mistakes also helped build the foundation for the fantastic state finish.
“I think it kept the guys humble a bit,” coach Ethan Karcher said. “The guys took it upon themselves to push each other and it’s really cool to watch.”
While the Badgers did lose a key competitor in Cole, the team returned two of their top three skiers in sophomore Jimmy Athans and senior Hudson Derda. Athans was the team’s most impressive talent at the 2020 state meet, finishing fifth, while Derda took 28th in the 157-man field.
As the first two events of the 2021 meet came to a close, it was clear that the Badgers were poised for success again, sitting in third place overall.
Individually, Athans was tied atop the leaderboard with three points, matching last year’s state champion senior Tanner Bence of Arrowhead. Bence won the first event, the Slalom, with Athans in second place, then Athans returned the favor by winning the GS and pushing Bence into second place.
With so much on the line heading into the Super G, Athans had to fight hard to ignore the pressure.
“We had people coming up to us, saying things,” Athans said. “I was definitely nervous, but once I got to the starting gate the nerves went away.”
Athans kept up his strong performance, taking second in the Super G to clinch the silver medal for the meet behind Bence.
As a team, the Badgers maintained their third-place standing to post the program’s highest state meet finish.
Aside from Athans, Derda and freshman Jac Clark each scored 89 points. Clark placed 20th and Derda 21st place in the field of 149 competitors. Thometz finished 85th.
The third-place finish was particularly special for senior Derda, who competed in the state meet each of the last three seasons, and capped his career standing on the podium.
“It was really fun. We never won a trophy before, then at the last race, I got to go out with a trophy,” Derda said.
Besides Derda, most of the team will be back next year with a shot at the team’s third stellar state performance in a row.
For those returning, staring at that third place trophy for the next nine months will serve as a reminder that even though many of the skiers wondered where they might end up before the season began, the talent to finish at the top was there all along.
“Third place wasn’t a huge surprise to me by any means, it was right where we definitely should be,” Karcher said.