Badger soccer aims for second successful season

Hopes are high heading into the Badger boys soccer season this fall thanks to an experienced roster that saw plenty of success a year ago.

Last year’s squad went 7-5-1 for the team’s first winning record since 2016, also finishing third in the Southern Lakes Conference standings for the team’s best finish since placing third in 2016 as well.

When the playoffs rolled around, the Badgers won their first playoff game since 2016, then followed that up with their first Regional Championship since 2010.

This season, the team has their sights set even higher, though the coaching staff might prefer a more grounded approach at times.

“We kind of try to keep them focused because they’re starting to look way down the road and we’re trying to tell them we’ve got to worry about tonight,” head coach Ross Fowler said.

However, the veteran coach also knows letting the team stay loose on and off the field has its own benefits.

“The guys are really excited about the season. It’s a great group, they work hard for each other. It’s a lot of fun,” Fowler said.

Badger’s confidence is not misplaced with four of the team’s five all-conference players from a season ago returning.