Badger soccer beats Burlington for second time this season

The Badger boys soccer team took on Burlington for the second time this season on Oct. 8. After winning the first match 2-1, the Badgers posted a second win against the Demons, winning 3-2.

The two teams alternated scoring.

Badger got on the board first, when O.J. Diaz scored a goal off an assist by Jose Baltazar just four minutes into the game.

Burlington responded 18 minutes later when Drew Stutzman scored off an assist from Bradley Roe.

Baltazar, who already had an assist, added a goal in the 30th minute, thanks to an assist by Marco Alberts. That tally gave Badger a 2-1 halftime lead.

In the second half, Burlington equalized in the 59th minute. Stutzman netted his second goal by converting a penalty kick in the 59th minute to make it 2-2.

The tie lasted for nearly 20 minutes, but Diaz scored his second goal of the contest to give the Badgers a 3-2 lead that proved to be the final score. Zion Walker assisted on the play.

Badger had a strong offensive game, generating 31 shots—15 on goal—to Burlington’s seven. The Demons had three shots on goal.

