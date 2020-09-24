Badger soccer brings back top scorers

Badger’s boys soccer program has had a bit of a youth movement the past few seasons, with freshmen and sophomores filling the field both in the starting lineup and coming off the bench.

Now that those players are juniors and seniors, the players are familiar with one another, and it is paying dividends on the field.

“Most of these guys have been playing together for four years or three and a half years, and know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and where they fit together. It’s fun to see them work together out on the field,” head coach Ross Fowler said.

That chemistry is not just being noticed by the coaching staff, though, as the players can feel the benefits, even in just the first few days of practice.

“Right off the bat, our first couple of practices were looking pretty good, looking sharp,” senior midfielder Noel Suarez said.

Badger brings back all three of its all-conference players from a season ago, as senior defenseman Victor Romero, and juniors forward Omar Diaz and defenseman Ron Sachdeva are all back.