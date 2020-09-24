Badger soccer brings back top scorers

Badger’s boys soccer program has had a bit of a youth movement the past few seasons, with freshmen and sophomores filling the field both in the starting lineup and coming off the bench.
Now that those players are juniors and seniors, the players are familiar with one another, and it is paying dividends on the field.
“Most of these guys have been playing together for four years or three and a half years, and know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and where they fit together. It’s fun to see them work together out on the field,” head coach Ross Fowler said.
That chemistry is not just being noticed by the coaching staff, though, as the players can feel the benefits, even in just the first few days of practice.
“Right off the bat, our first couple of practices were looking pretty good, looking sharp,” senior midfielder Noel Suarez said.
Badger brings back all three of its all-conference players from a season ago, as senior defenseman Victor Romero, and juniors forward Omar Diaz and defenseman Ron Sachdeva are all back.
It is not just the players who received accolades who are returning, as most of Badger’s goal scorers are back, with 40 of the team’s 42 goals a season ago being scored by players who are on the 2020 roster. Romero led the team with 11 goals, and Diaz was in a close second with 10. But six other players scored at least two goals apiece to contribute to that returning total.
The schedule will look quite different for the team, which will play about half of the usual number of games and face off only against Southern Lakes Conference opponents. While they would certainly rather have their usual full slate of games, the team will be focused on enjoying the fewer games they do have.
“We’ve got to make each one count, and keep things in perspective,” Fowler said.
So far, the players have responded to their coach’s mantra, and are making the best out of their unconventional 2020 campaign.
“It’s still nice to just be able to have a season, with all that’s going on,” senior midfielder Riley Bauman said.
