Badger soccer draws with Wilmot in scoreless match

Scoring has been the story of the season for the Badger girls soccer team.
Specifically, the lack of scoring. They have been shut out in seven of their eight matches so far.
When Wilmot came to town on May 20, a strong Badger defense compensated for the sluggish offense, and came away with a 0-0 draw.
“It’s kind of been a struggle for us all season, finding the back of the net, and that was true today,” said Badger coach Russ Fowler. “But I think we created more opportunities today than we have in previous games, so that’s a positive.”
The Badgers registered 20 shots in the contest, including 11 on goal. Both tallies were season highs, even better than the Badger’s only victory, a 2-0 win over Delavan-Darien on May 11. As the game went on, Badger’s offensive momentum grew and the final 10 minutes featured a flurry of attempts.
But none of the Badgers’ plentiful shots went in for a number of reasons.
Wilmot goalkeeper Shannan Biba played well, scooping up all the shots that came her way and preventing the Badgers from getting any clean rebound opportunities.
“Their goalie had a great game,” Fowler said. “She stuck everything pretty much, we didn’t have a chance to follow up on the shots we did have on goal.”
Badger also settled for taking a number of long-range shots.
“I think we could’ve gotten better looks, better opportunities. Maybe look for the extra pass and somebody is wide open and can find the back of the net,” Fowler said.
Badger’s back line played well and limited Wilmot to just seven shots all game.
Fowler praised freshman Zaine Walker and senior Georgia Hobday for shutting down Wilmot’s attackers when they tried to push upfield.
“They communicate really well and were able to shift over and find the open player if there was one,” Fowler said.
Other action
Before taking on Wilmot, the Badgers lost to Westosha Central on the road on May 18. The Falcons brought their conference record to 4-0 with the win.
The Falcons scored in the 17th minute wjhen Ani Minic netted a penalty kick.
In the second half, Maddie Haubrich scored off an assist from Kiley Cummings in the 64th minute to make it 2-0.