Badger soccer draws with Wilmot in scoreless match

Scoring has been the story of the season for the Badger girls soccer team.

Specifically, the lack of scoring. They have been shut out in seven of their eight matches so far.

When Wilmot came to town on May 20, a strong Badger defense compensated for the sluggish offense, and came away with a 0-0 draw.

“It’s kind of been a struggle for us all season, finding the back of the net, and that was true today,” said Badger coach Russ Fowler. “But I think we created more opportunities today than we have in previous games, so that’s a positive.”

The Badgers registered 20 shots in the contest, including 11 on goal. Both tallies were season highs, even better than the Badger’s only victory, a 2-0 win over Delavan-Darien on May 11. As the game went on, Badger’s offensive momentum grew and the final 10 minutes featured a flurry of attempts.

But none of the Badgers’ plentiful shots went in for a number of reasons.

Wilmot goalkeeper Shannan Biba played well, scooping up all the shots that came her way and preventing the Badgers from getting any clean rebound opportunities.