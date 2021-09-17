Badger soccer drops first game of season, goes 1-1 on week

The Badger boys soccer team suffered its first defeat of the season on Sept. 9, losing to Union Grove 1-0.

The only damage of the contest came in the 51st minute when Owen Zitkowski scored to put the Broncos ahead.

The Badgers got back to their winning routine on Sept. 11, winning a 3-2 non-conference game against Waukesha West.

It was a solid effort of teamwork for the Badgers, with all three of their goals coming with assists.

Marco Alberts started the scoring in the 42nd minute, scoring off an assist from Zion Walker to put the Badgers up 1-0 just after halftime.

Three minutes later, Waukesha scored the equalizer thanks to Michael Poquette Jr.

Badger responded by scoring twice in a seven-minute span. Jack Gleason found the back of the net off an assist by Tim DeVries in the 52nd minute and Ashton Turner assisted on Jose Baltazar’s goal in the 59th minute that put Badger up 3-1.

Waukesha’s Poquette Jr. scored again in the 79th minute for a 3-2 score, but the Badgers held on for the final minute to claim a one-goal win.

