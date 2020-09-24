Badger soccer falls 3-1 to Elkhorn

Return to homepage ×
Badger's soccer squad hosted one of the Southern Lakes Conference's perennial title favorites when Elkhorn came to town tonight, and the top dogs defeated the hometown boys 3-1.
Elkhorn got on the board twice in the game's first 10 minutes, although a penalty kick goal by Badger's O.J. Diaz was sandwiched between the Elks' pair of early goals.
It took 67 minutes until the ball found the back of the net again, when Elkhorn scored in the 77th minute to seal the victory.
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
