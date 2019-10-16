ELKHORN — When Elkhorn and Badger first met up on the soccer field Sept. 12 in Lake Geneva, the Elks were able to pressure the Badgers into mistakes, capitalizing on them with a 5-1 victory.
Now that the end of the season is near, the two teams met up for a second matchup Oct. 8 on Elkhorn’s home turf, and the Elks came away with a similar 6-0 victory. Once again, the difference in the game was Elkhorn’s knack for playing tight defense on their opponent.
“I think we still kind of struggled with their pressure,” Badger head coach Ross Fowler said. “We don’t have much time with the ball, and we tried to emphasize that to our kids both times. And they took away what we wanted offensively.”
When the Badgers play at their best, they hit multiple passes in a row to circumvent the opposing defense, then create an open shot for one of their forwards. However, Elkhorn was able to clog Badger’s passing lanes, forcing them to put up fewer shots than they would like.
By the end of the game, that pressure showed up on the stat sheet, as the Elks outshot the Badgers 25-6, with a 17-2 margin in shots on goal.
Elkhorn seized control of the matchup early on, thanks to Alec Birbaum, who scored in the seventh and 12th minutes to give Elkhorn a 2-0 lead. Sean Ahler and Luis Roman picked up assists on the goals.
The home team was able to extend the lead to 4-0 before halftime, thanks to another player scoring a pair; this time, it was Devon Davey netting goals in the 29th and 38th minutes unassisted.
After the four-goal first half, Elkhorn only scored twice in the second half, with an Ariel Mora goal coming unassisted in the 58th minute and a score by Ray Beilman with an assist by Roman in the 75th.
While the Badgers offense struggled again, the team took steps forward defensively in the second matchup against the Elks. While the scoreboard may not have shown it, Elkhorn’s goals in the second matchup had a higher degree of difficulty, rather than being open looks.
“Overall we did a pretty good job not getting stretched out. In the first game, that’s where we struggled; they stretched us out and just ran by us. Here tonight, they worked the ball and found an opening where we made a mistake, and they were able to take advantage of it,” Fowler said.
Racine Case
The Badgers had another tough matchup when they hit the road Oct. 10 to face Racine Case, who came into the matchup with an 11-3-3 record compared to Badger’s 8-8-2. The Eagles won by the same 6-0 margin Elkhorn did two days earlier.
Offensively, Racine was paced by a pair of big games from a pair of seniors: Daniel Musmeci and Brendan Baugrud. Musmeci had three goals in the contest, while Baugrud had two goals and an assist, with the pair touching the ball on five of the team’s six goals.