When Badger’s soccer team hosted Kenosha Tremper on Oct. 17, it was more than just the last game of the regular season.
It was senior night for the Badgers, with pregame and halftime festivities honoring the six-man senior crew for their contributions to the program before they head off to college.
“Definitely a great group of guys, and we want to recognize their dedication to our program and all the support they’ve had for four years, and say thank you for that and good luck moving on,” head coach Ross Fowler.
The Badgers could not quite edge past the Trojans on the field, as the visitors picked up a 3-1 victory.
Things started out well for Badger, who controlled the tempo for the first 40 minutes of the first half. The highlight of the game came in the 15th minute when senior Gerardo Ovalle scored on a breakaway to send the bench and the crowd into an uproar.
However, Tremper was able to flip a switch in the final five minutes of the first half. Enrique Cook scored the equalizer to tie the game at 1-1.
In the second half, both teams looked very evenly matched, but the Trojans pulled away nonetheless. Vincent Bennage scored a pair of goals, one in the 60th minute to take the lead and another in the 81st minute to seal the win.
The key difference in the game came on rebounds, with Kenosha sending a couple of second chances to the back of the net, while Badger was unable to do the same. It was not necessarily that the Badgers were not attempting to corral the rebounds; they just did not get the bounces they needed.
“We stress that in practice — second-chance balls,” Fowler said. “Tonight we weren’t positioned right, or we were unlucky, or the bounce went over our head.”
The Badgers were set to play in the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 22, with a road trip to face Oconomowoc.