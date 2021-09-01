Badger soccer gets aggressive in 5-2 win

When you aggressively shoot the ball, good things will end up happening.
The Badger boys soccer team tested that theory on Aug. 30, and it worked as they defeated visiting Beloit Memorial 5-2.
Beloit Memorial kicked off the scoring at the 21-minute mark when Baylor Denu took a shot from the left end line that banked off the goalpost and into the net for a 1-0 lead.
While the Badgers did not get on the board until the 32nd minute, the team’s attackers had plenty of chances prior to their opening goal, which is a mantra that head coach Ross Fowler has been preaching to the team for years.
Eventually, at the 32-minute mark, junior Noe Perez was standing in front of the Beloit goalkeeper and the junior redirected a shot with a quick jab at the ball, which was enough to confuse Beloit’s Daniel Athaus and equalize the score.
It was not the world’s most glamorous goal, but it is just the type of aggression that Fowler likes to see.
“That’s what I tell them all the time. It doesn’t have to be pretty, it needs to be effective,” Fowler said.
That goal set off a deluge over the next three minutes.
Perez scored his second goal of the game when he hit a slow rolling shot, that looked like it could have been an errant pass, but Athaus whiffed as he attempted to kick it clear and the ball calmly rolled into the net for a 2-1 Badger lead.
The home team’s advantage was short-lived, though, as Denu scored his own second goal of the game in the 34th minute for a 2-2 score that would hold until halftime.
In the first half, Badger’s defense played well on the whole, but Fowler knew that if he did not start to double-team Denu, then the Beloit striker would be liable to score another goal or two.
With their new defensive plan in place, the Badgers shut out the Purple Knights for the remaining 40 minutes and simultaneously gave their offensive teammates a sense of calm that allowed them to keep playing aggressively.
“We have a lot of confidence in those guys to subdue the other offense and that really helps us offensively where we can do some of the things we’re capable of,” Fowler said.
That translate to a trio of goals that were significantly sleeker than the Badger’s pair of clunky first-half scores.
In the 60th minute, junior Zach Bauman hit a header right at fellow junior Jack Gleason, who headed the ball into the net for a 3-2 Badger lead.
Just over eight minutes later, junior Victor Suarez perfectly placed a corner kick, which junior Ashton Turner sent home for a 4-2 lead.
Then in the 70th minute Suarez picked up a goal after a couple nice passes in the goal box, with Perez picking up an assist on the play.
Badger’s Aug. 30 victory capped off a strong first week of the season for the team, going 3-0-1 to start a season in which the team and its fans have high hopes to match last season’s regional championship and then some.
Other action
Prior to the match against Beloit Memorial, Badger started off the season with a pair of games at Ameche Field in Kenosha, winning one and drawing the other.
First up was a 2-0 win over Racine Horlick on Aug. 24 in a game that ended at 57 minutes due to lightning in the area.
Junior Andrew Karnatz knocked in Badger’s first goal of the year in the 12th minute with an assist by junior Marco Alberts on the play.
Junior Jack Gleason made it a 2-0 game in the 26th minute, scoring unassisted.
On August 25, the Badgers played Kenosha Tremper to a 4-4 draw.
Badger started the game well, jumping out to a 1-0 lead when senior Joel Torres scored on a penalty kick, then making it a 2-0 lead when Torres scored again in the 33rd off an assist by senior Kevin Diaz.
Kenosha Tremper cut into the deficit just after halftime as Collin Droessler scored unassisted in the 45th minute for a 2-1 score.
Junior Ashton Turner put Badger back ahead by two goals when he scored unassisted at the 57-minute mark for a 3-1 lead.
That two-goal advantage evaporated over the course of 12 minutes as Kenosha Tremper scored in the 62nd, 64th and 74th minutes, giving the Trojans a 4-3 lead of their own.
Badger senior Jose Baltazar earned the draw with a goal in the 74th minute, less than a minute of game time after Kenosha took the lead for the first time. Kevin Diaz earned an assist on the goal.
Three days later, the Badgers got back on the winning track, traveling to Janesville Craig and beating the Cougars 2-0.
In the 40th minute, the Badgers took a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal by junior Logan Meinel, with Turner assisting the play.
Freshman Gio Diaz scored the first goal of his career at the 45-minute mark for Badger’s second and final goal of the game.