Badger soccer gets aggressive in 5-2 win

When you aggressively shoot the ball, good things will end up happening.

The Badger boys soccer team tested that theory on Aug. 30, and it worked as they defeated visiting Beloit Memorial 5-2.

Beloit Memorial kicked off the scoring at the 21-minute mark when Baylor Denu took a shot from the left end line that banked off the goalpost and into the net for a 1-0 lead.

While the Badgers did not get on the board until the 32nd minute, the team’s attackers had plenty of chances prior to their opening goal, which is a mantra that head coach Ross Fowler has been preaching to the team for years.

Eventually, at the 32-minute mark, junior Noe Perez was standing in front of the Beloit goalkeeper and the junior redirected a shot with a quick jab at the ball, which was enough to confuse Beloit’s Daniel Athaus and equalize the score.

It was not the world’s most glamorous goal, but it is just the type of aggression that Fowler likes to see.

“That’s what I tell them all the time. It doesn’t have to be pretty, it needs to be effective,” Fowler said.

That goal set off a deluge over the next three minutes.