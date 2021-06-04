Badger soccer loses pair of games

The Badger girls soccer team played its final Southern Lakes Conference match of the season on May 25, losing at Elkhorn 9-0.

It took Elkhorn 27 minutes to get on the board, but in the final 18 minutes of the half, the Elks poured in five goals for a 5-0 halftime lead.

The Elks scored twice early in the second half, then two more times near the end of the game for the 9-0 final score.

Badger played a closer game on May 26, traveling to Kenosha and losing to Kenosha Tremper 3-1 in a nonconference match.

Tremper’s Tess Callahan scored in the 22nd minute to give the Trojans a 1-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Tremper’s Brooke Clements scored goals in the 47th and 64th minutes.

Badger’s lone goal came from senior Autumn Smith, off an assist from freshman Araceli Romero-Molina in the 74th minute.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

The ChiefDogs faced the Rock Valley Conference’s top team on May 28, traveling to take on undefeated McFarland.

The Spartans showed their strength, beating BFWB 10-0. Seven goals came in the first half, then three in the second half ended the contest early.

