Badger soccer picks up widest margin of victory in 7-1 win

The offensive players on the Badger boys soccer team ran circles around their Westosha Central foes tonight, scoring seven goals in the team's best offensive output in a 7-1 win.

Badger had consistent offensive opportunities all night, but the team was only able to score three goals in the first half, while allowing one for a 3-1 halftime lead.

Through the first 42 minutes of the second half, it was much of the same story, with Badger only coming away with a single goal out of a plethora of chances. However, the team capitalized on its chances late, scoring three times in the final four minutes.