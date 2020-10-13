 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badger soccer picks up widest margin of victory in 7-1 win
alert top story

Badger soccer picks up widest margin of victory in 7-1 win

{{featured_button_text}}
Sachdeva

Ron Sachdeva corrals the ball in a full sprint during Badger's high-scoring 7-1 victory over Westosha Central on Oct. 13.

 Andrew Tucker

The offensive players on the Badger boys soccer team ran circles around their Westosha Central foes tonight, scoring seven goals in the team's best offensive output in a 7-1 win. 

Badger had consistent offensive opportunities all night, but the team was only able to score three goals in the first half, while allowing one for a 3-1 halftime lead. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Through the first 42 minutes of the second half, it was much of the same story, with Badger only coming away with a single goal out of a plethora of chances. However, the team capitalized on its chances late, scoring three times in the final four minutes.

Collection: Lake Geneva storefront emerges from historic preservation squabble

Collection: Lake Geneva storefront emerges from historic preservation squabble

It has been a long journey for the Brick & Mortar store in Lake Geneva. Once eyed for demolition, the property at 832 Geneva St. became the subject of a historic preservation battle. And the owners now are completing a significant makeover. Here is how the dramatic story unfolded.

1 of 14

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Badger girls basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics