Badger soccer pulls together for 10-0 win

The Badger boys soccer team came out strong and stayed steady for a 10-0 win over visiting Racine Case on Thursday, Sept. 16.

"We dictated the play from the start," Head Coach Ross Fowler said. "We really connected and shared the ball."

Badger kicked off the scoring 10 minutes in with a shot from Marco Alberts. Alberts went on to score two more points at the 16 and 46-minute marks, completing the first hat-trick of his high school career, Fowler said.

By the end of the first half, Badger had scored seven goals out of 13 shots against Racine Case. Racine had made one unsuccessful shot against Badger.

The Badger boys stayed strong in the second half, maintaining solid defense and communication.

"We were able to create opportunities," Fowler said.

Badger scored three more goals in the second half for a total of 10 points. The final score was 10-0, with 19 attempted shots on the goal from Badger and one from Racine Case.

Moving forward, Fowler said the team needs to work on transitioning between offense and defense.

"That was a little too slow for us tonight," he said.