Badger soccer shuts out Delavan-Darien in 2-0 win

After losing their first three games of the season by a combined 19-0 score, the Badger girls soccer team needed a boost when it hosted Delavan-Darien on May 11.
Who better to provide the spark than a veteran leader?
Senior Greta Fleer scored a pair of early goals, and the Badger defense clamped down in a 2-0 victory at home.
“That was the perfect thing we needed from her,” head coach Ross Fowler said. “She had two really nice shots and finally we got the back of the net. It felt good to get the pressure off.”
In the third minute, Fleer was fouled just outside of the penalty box on the left side of the field. On the free kick, the senior perfectly placed a ball that bounced off the inside of the right goalpost to give the Badgers a 1-0 lead with their first goal of the year.
The Badgers continued to put offensive pressure on the Comets, and nine minutes later, Fleer had another perfect kick, this time from well outside the penalty box.
Fowler said he shifted Fleer into more of an attacking midfielder role for the game to give her more offensive opportunities, and the decision paid off.
With a number of the girls on the team playing in their first varsity season after missing last spring due to the coronavirus, Fleer will be a key cog for the Badgers.
After their strong start, the Badgers finished off the match with a quality performance on both ends of the pitch.
In their three losses, the team figured out maintaining possession and bringing pressure on offense helps the defense.
“That’s what we learned from those games last week, we need to do that to other teams and not just be on the defense on the time,” Fowler said. “Tonight we were able to control the ball a bit better, connect some more passes in the middle and that really was helpful for us.”
On defense, energetic young players and a veteran goalkeeper kept the Comets in check.
The backfield did not allow Delavan-Darien many clean scoring chances, and the few the Comets had were scooped up or swatted away by senior keeper Autumn Smith.
In its comprehensive win over the Comets, the Badgers finally played up to their potential, Fowler said.
“We put some things together today, looked much better,” Fowler said. “Like we had in practice, instead of the games.”
Other action
The Badgers did not fare as well in their next two games, losing both.
First up was a home loss against Union Grove 5-0. It was a close contest in the first half, with the Broncos up 1-0 at halftime, but four second-half goals clinched the Union Grove victory.
The Badgers then lost an 8-0 game against Middleton on May 15 that saw the Cardinals scoring four goals in each half, including hat tricks by Victoria Bunz and Ainsley Casper.