Badger soccer shuts out Delavan-Darien in 2-0 win

After their strong start, the Badgers finished off the match with a quality performance on both ends of the pitch.

In their three losses, the team figured out maintaining possession and bringing pressure on offense helps the defense.

“That’s what we learned from those games last week, we need to do that to other teams and not just be on the defense on the time,” Fowler said. “Tonight we were able to control the ball a bit better, connect some more passes in the middle and that really was helpful for us.”

On defense, energetic young players and a veteran goalkeeper kept the Comets in check.

The backfield did not allow Delavan-Darien many clean scoring chances, and the few the Comets had were scooped up or swatted away by senior keeper Autumn Smith.

In its comprehensive win over the Comets, the Badgers finally played up to their potential, Fowler said.

“We put some things together today, looked much better,” Fowler said. “Like we had in practice, instead of the games.”

Other action

The Badgers did not fare as well in their next two games, losing both.