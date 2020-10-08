Badger soccer team falls in 2-1 home loss to Union Grove

Badger’s boys soccer team has hit a bit of a rough patch in the season, losing its last four games, including a 2-1 home loss Oct. 1 to Union Grove.

As if a string of losses is not disappointing enough, the Badgers have had a chance to win in every game, losing by one goal in three of the contests and falling by only two goals in the fourth.

To cap it all off, Badger led Union Grove 1-0 with 13 minutes to go before allowing a pair of late goals, making for a loss that will sting because of just how close the team came to snapping the losing skid.

“I think we just kind of lost focus, especially after we scored that goal. I felt like we kind of let our pressure down, and that gave them the opportunity and the space to attack,” head coach Ross Fowler said.

Throughout the first half against Union Grove, and even into the early second half, the Badgers had a clear control on the state of the game. The ball was consistently in the Broncos’ defensive zone, and the Badgers peppered the Union Grove goalkeeper with shots while only occasionally allowing the Broncos to get a chance of their own.