Badger soccer team falls in 2-1 home loss to Union Grove

Badger’s boys soccer team has hit a bit of a rough patch in the season, losing its last four games, including a 2-1 home loss Oct. 1 to Union Grove.
As if a string of losses is not disappointing enough, the Badgers have had a chance to win in every game, losing by one goal in three of the contests and falling by only two goals in the fourth.
To cap it all off, Badger led Union Grove 1-0 with 13 minutes to go before allowing a pair of late goals, making for a loss that will sting because of just how close the team came to snapping the losing skid.
“I think we just kind of lost focus, especially after we scored that goal. I felt like we kind of let our pressure down, and that gave them the opportunity and the space to attack,” head coach Ross Fowler said.
Throughout the first half against Union Grove, and even into the early second half, the Badgers had a clear control on the state of the game. The ball was consistently in the Broncos’ defensive zone, and the Badgers peppered the Union Grove goalkeeper with shots while only occasionally allowing the Broncos to get a chance of their own.
Despite all of that pressure, for the game’s first 58 minutes, the Badgers came away empty-handed. Fowler felt that his team might have had a bit too much energy when they got their chance for a shot, as they have in some of the team’s other close losses.
“We’ve got to learn to relax and finish when we have the opportunity. I think we get too excited, and then aren’t as accurate with our finishing,” Fowler said.
Badger was able to capitalize on one of those opportunities, though.
In the 59th minute, Ron Sachdeva took a shot from far out that just snuck between Union Grove goalkeeper Mitchell Curtin and the goalpost to give Badger a 1-0 lead. Blake Siczkowycz picked up an assist on the play for the Badgers.
After that, Union Grove was able to start building up some momentum.
At the 78-minute mark, the Broncos took a shot on goal that Badger goalkeeper Nathan Buntrock was able to save, but Union Grove’s Lane Anderson scored off the rebound to tie the game 1-1.
Support Local Journalism
As the clock kept winding down, it looked as if a draw was in the cards until Union Grove struck with just two minutes remaining. Tobin Van de Water took a Hail Mary shot on a strange angle from the far left side of the field that slid perfectly into the upper right corner of the goal to give Union Grove a 2-1 advantage.
While the Badgers hustled in the remaining two minutes, there was not enough time to climb their way out of the hole.
By the end of the game, the Badgers had more opportunities to score, outshooting the Broncos by an 18-14 margin, which is a bit of a silver lining in what was a tough night for the team.
“I thought we controlled the ball really well for the most part of the game,” Fowler said. “We just lost control at the end.”
Delavan-Darien
Two days prior to Badger’s loss to Union Grove, the team faced one of the Southern Lakes Conference’s perennial contenders when they traveled to Delavan to face off against Delavan-Darien. The Comets got the better of the Badgers in another close game, winning 3-2.
Delavan got off to a solid start as Jonathan Diaz scored off an assist from Estevan Colin in the 8th minute to go ahead 1-0. It was Colin who scored next, netting a goal in the 25th minute to go ahead 2-0.
Badger was able to trim the deficit in the 27th minute when Victor Romero score unassisted to make it 2-1.
It took 44 minutes for the ball to find the back of the net again, but Badger was able to tie the score at 2-2 when O.J. Diaz scored off an assist from Noel Suarez in the 71st minute.
The Comets were able to claim victory, thanks to Colin’s second goal of the game when he scored off a penalty kick in the 80th minute.
Badger High School student Brooks Guif, who has cerebral palsy, thanks his fellow students
Badger High School student Brooks Guif tries out the new electric bike
Badger High School Assistant Principal, right, reads off a list of people who were involved with helping
Brooks Guif, from left, Lorelei Bittner and Amy Peterburs-Bittner stand on the pitchers mound
Badger High School student Brooks Guif, center, is surrounded by his mother, Sue Guif, and sister, Ashley Guif
Badger High School Assistant Principal Michael Giovingo, right, shows Brooks Guif some of the features
Badger High School Assistant Principal Michael Giovingo tests takes an electric bike
After receiving his new electric bike, Badger High School student Brooks Guif practices his pitching
Badger High School baseball coach Michael Ploch prepares to catch some pitches thrown by Brooks Guif
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!