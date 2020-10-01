Badger soccer team loses to top dog Elkhorn, despite valiant effort

O.J. Diaz handled the pressure of the penalty kick with ease, sending the ball to the back of the net to tie the score at 1-1 in the eighth minute.

While penalty kicks are always important moments, when facing a team as talented as Elkhorn, being able to capitalize on the chances you have early in a game is even more crucial.

“To know at that point we even it up, it’s a big momentum change for us, for sure,” Fowler said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, it did not take much time for the Elks to reclaim their advantage, as Aaron Paniagua scored off a Marco Perez assist in the 10th minute to go ahead 2-1.

After allowing those two early goals, the Badger defense hunkered down and kept Elkhorn in check for the remaining 35 minutes in the first half, and the first 32 minutes of the second half as well.

The key difference between Elkhorn’s early scores and the remainder of the game when Badger kept things under control was the fact that the Badgers were forced out of their game plan early, but were able to calm down and get back to their brand of soccer in the later portions of the match.