Badger soccer team loses to top dog Elkhorn, despite valiant effort

When the Badger boys soccer team prepared to face off against Elkhorn on Sept. 24, the players and coaches knew that they had a tough task ahead of them.
The Elks are one of the best teams in the Southern Lakes Conference every season, and they won the conference championship in each of the past three seasons. Their season was off to a strong start, defeating fellow perennial SLC favorite Delavan-Darien in a 3-1 victory on Sept. 17.
The Badgers rose to the challenge, and while they were not able to pull off the upset, head coach Ross Fowler was pleased with his team’s performance in the 3-1 loss to the Elks in Lake Geneva.
“It hurts to lose. But to compete like we did tonight, I was happy with our effort, just not the result,” Fowler said.
Both teams combined to start the game with a flurry of offense.
The talented Elkhorn strikers quickly created pressure on Badger’s defense, and a quick lapse by Badger gave Ray Beilman a chance to score, and he capitalized to put the Elks up 1-0 in the sixth minute.
Badger was able to respond by quickly transitioning to an attack of its own.
Defensive players do not often have an opportunity to contribute offensively, but Badger defender Will Brzinski confidently took the ball into Elkhorn’s 18-yard box and forced the Elks to foul him rather than letting him score, giving the Badgers a penalty kick opportunity.
O.J. Diaz handled the pressure of the penalty kick with ease, sending the ball to the back of the net to tie the score at 1-1 in the eighth minute.
While penalty kicks are always important moments, when facing a team as talented as Elkhorn, being able to capitalize on the chances you have early in a game is even more crucial.
“To know at that point we even it up, it’s a big momentum change for us, for sure,” Fowler said.
However, it did not take much time for the Elks to reclaim their advantage, as Aaron Paniagua scored off a Marco Perez assist in the 10th minute to go ahead 2-1.
After allowing those two early goals, the Badger defense hunkered down and kept Elkhorn in check for the remaining 35 minutes in the first half, and the first 32 minutes of the second half as well.
The key difference between Elkhorn’s early scores and the remainder of the game when Badger kept things under control was the fact that the Badgers were forced out of their game plan early, but were able to calm down and get back to their brand of soccer in the later portions of the match.
“They really force you to play a certain way, and that’s not what we’re really good at. I thought in the second half we did a much better job of playing our style,” Fowler said.
That defensive improvement could only hold for so long, though, and Elkhorn was able to score one last time before the game was over. Luke Schoeneberg scored in the 77th minute unassisted to extend the score to the final 3-1 tally.
No matter the final score, Fowler and the Badgers were encouraged by the way they fought against the top team in the region until the very end of the game.
“These kids play hard and work hard for each other. That’s what I’m proud about,” Fowler said.
Waterford
Two days before the Badgers faced off against Elkhorn, the team played host to Waterford. The visiting team handed Badger its first loss of the season, beating Badger 2-1.
The Wolverines were able to score twice in the first half, with Sam Torhotst scoring in the 30th minute and Adison Tyma netting a goal in the 40th minute to put Waterford up 2-0 just before halftime.
Badger was able to cut its deficit in half in the 65th minute, as Diaz scored off an assist by Joel Torres. But the team was never able to tie the contest in the remaining 25 minutes.
