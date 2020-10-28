Badger soccer team snaps playoff skid and captures regional crown

Badger’s boys soccer team was able to get past a pair of postseason stumbling blocks, winning its first playoff game since 2016 with a 3-1 victory Oct. 20 over Burlington and following that up Oct. 24 by winning its first regional championship since 2010 in a shootout triumph over Mukwonago.
The Badgers had an above-average regular season performance, finishing with one more win than losses with a 5-4 record. Nonetheless, the players relished the chance to have a clean slate in the playoffs.
“It’s like a whole new season. Kind of wiped our previous record and started from scratch,” midfielder Riley Bauman said.
When Badger was getting ready for its first-round playoff matchup, the team was far from going in blind; their opponent was Southern Lakes Conference rival Burlington.
In the two previous matchups between the familiar foes, the Badgers won both by a slim margin, defeating the Demons 2-1 on Sept. 19 and 3-2 on Oct. 8.
Early on, it seemed like the third time might be the charm for Burlington. Despite the fact that the Badgers had a bit more offensive pressure in the first 10 minutes, the Demons were able to get on the board first when Ethan Nienhaus scored in the 11th minute to go ahead 1-0.
At that point, Badger could have easily lost focus and eased off its previously aggressive attack and allow Burlington to dominate the game. Instead, allowing that early goal put a chip on their shoulder and ignited a flurry of offense.
In the 16th minute, the Badgers pushed the ball close to Burlington’s goal before losing possession and then quickly regaining it. That quick succession of switching between offense and defense left Badger midfielder Noel Suarez in perfect position to score an unassisted goal to tie the game at 1-1.
It only took nine more minutes for the Badgers to find the back of the net again, when the team strung together a couple of quick passes, eventually finding the foot of forward O.J. Diaz, who snuck the ball past the Demons goalkeeper Nathan Fremgen to give Badger a 2-1 lead. Midfielder Jose Baltazar tallied an assist on the play.
Badger scored the final goal of the game three minutes before halftime, when midfielder Henry Blay capitalized on an overaggressive play by Fremgen to score on an open net to go ahead 3-1, with Baltazar picking up his second assist.
Neither team was able to muster up any offense in the second half, and that 3-1 score held until the final whistle.
The Badgers had been playing at their highest level in the last weeks of the regular season, with their offense firing on all cylinders with seven or more goals in the team’s last two games. However, they were not able to replicate that effort in the opening round of the playoffs, in part because of a steady drizzle throughout the game, causing the ball to slip and slide around the field in unfamiliar ways at times.
That was not the only reason the Badgers were unable to put up more goals, though, as the team struggled at times to handle the physical playstyle of Burlington. Moving forward, head coach Ross Fowler says the Badgers need to work on not shifting their playstyle based on their opponent, and stay focused on playing the way they have all year.
“I think we just need to play the way we can, and not worry about the other factors,” Fowler said. “We had a little bit of difficulty doing that tonight.”
Even if it was not a perfect performance, the team still played well enough to earn the program’s first postseason victory in four years, and cap a rollercoaster 2020 season with a bright note.
“We had a lot of ups and downs this season, and with the new playoff season starting, it’s refreshing to get a win right off the bat,” Blay said.
As refreshing as that victory was, the team knew they needed to improve in the three days between their first- and second-round matchups if they hoped to keep their momentum.
“We’re going to watch some film tomorrow, break it down, clean it up and come back better,” Suarez said after the Burlington win.
The Badgers did just that, traveling to face Mukwonago and pulling off a 3-2 shootout win in a game that was tied 1-1 after regulation time expired. It was a minor upset victory for the Badgers, who came into the game as the three seed and faced an Indians team that was a two seed.
Both teams’ defenses outplayed their offenses in the first half, and the two sides were tied 0-0 at the intermission. Badger was able to get on the board first with a 60th-minute goal by Zion Walker.
Mukwonago evened the score at 1-1 with six minutes left in the game, when Austin Alarcon scored unassisted in the 84th minute.
That 1-1 tally held through the rest of regulation time, as well as a pair of 10-minute overtime periods, forcing the two teams into a shootout.
The Badgers outscored the Indians 3-2 in the shootout as Noel Suarez, Jose Baltazar and O.J. Diaz picked up goals.
With the victory, the Badgers will travel across Walworth County to face familiar rival Elkhorn in the first sectional round at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29. When the two teams met up on Sept. 24, Elkhorn won a 3-1 contest in which the Badgers hung tough.
It will be far from easy for the Badgers to flip the script and win in the second matchup, though. The Elks hold an undefeated 11-0 record, are the top seed in their playoff bracket, and rank fourth in the state in the most recent Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.
