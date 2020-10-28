Badger soccer team snaps playoff skid and captures regional crown

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That was not the only reason the Badgers were unable to put up more goals, though, as the team struggled at times to handle the physical playstyle of Burlington. Moving forward, head coach Ross Fowler says the Badgers need to work on not shifting their playstyle based on their opponent, and stay focused on playing the way they have all year.

“I think we just need to play the way we can, and not worry about the other factors,” Fowler said. “We had a little bit of difficulty doing that tonight.”

Even if it was not a perfect performance, the team still played well enough to earn the program’s first postseason victory in four years, and cap a rollercoaster 2020 season with a bright note.

“We had a lot of ups and downs this season, and with the new playoff season starting, it’s refreshing to get a win right off the bat,” Blay said.

As refreshing as that victory was, the team knew they needed to improve in the three days between their first- and second-round matchups if they hoped to keep their momentum.

“We’re going to watch some film tomorrow, break it down, clean it up and come back better,” Suarez said after the Burlington win.