Badger soccer wins consolation bracket at Big Foot Invite

Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay’s boys soccer teams were in action on Sept. 4 during the Big Foot Invitational, hosted at Badger High.

Both teams played to 0-0 draws in their first round games, though both teams lost in penalty kicks. The Badgers fell to Belleville while Big Foot/Bay lost against Lake Mills.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Badgers bounced back in a big way in the first round of the consolation bracket, defeating Richland Center 10-0. The ChiefDogs lost their first consolation game 2-0 against Westosha Central.

In the consolation finals, Badger defeated Westosha Central 4-0, and Big Foot/Williams Bay won its final match as well in a 3-0 victory against Richland Center.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.