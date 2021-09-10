 Skip to main content
Badger soccer wins consolation bracket at Big Foot Invite
Badger soccer wins consolation bracket at Big Foot Invite

Santos

Freshman Yeison Santos, shown in an earlier match, and the Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer team went 1-1-1 in the Big Foot Invite on Sept. 4.

 Andrew Tucker

Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay’s boys soccer teams were in action on Sept. 4 during the Big Foot Invitational, hosted at Badger High.

Both teams played to 0-0 draws in their first round games, though both teams lost in penalty kicks. The Badgers fell to Belleville while Big Foot/Bay lost against Lake Mills.

The Badgers bounced back in a big way in the first round of the consolation bracket, defeating Richland Center 10-0. The ChiefDogs lost their first consolation game 2-0 against Westosha Central.

In the consolation finals, Badger defeated Westosha Central 4-0, and Big Foot/Williams Bay won its final match as well in a 3-0 victory against Richland Center.

