Badger soccer wins consolation bracket at Big Foot Invite

Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay’s boys soccer teams were in action on Sept. 4 during the Big Foot Invitational, hosted at Badger High.
Both teams played to 0-0 draws in their first round games, though both teams lost in penalty kicks. The Badgers fell to Belleville while Big Foot/Bay lost against Lake Mills.
The Badgers bounced back in a big way in the first round of the consolation bracket, defeating Richland Center 10-0. The ChiefDogs lost their first consolation game 2-0 against Westosha Central.
In the consolation finals, Badger defeated Westosha Central 4-0, and Big Foot/Williams Bay won its final match as well in a 3-0 victory against Richland Center.