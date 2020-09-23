Badger soccer wins first two games of the year

Badger’s boys soccer team started the season strong, winning its first two games.

First up was a road match Sept. 17 against Westosha Central, which the Badgers won 3-1.

Westosha got on the board first, as Nolan Bruni scored in the 26th minute. And the Falcons were able to hold that lead for the next 45 minutes, leading 1-0 with 20 minutes remaining in the contest.

The Badgers kicked it into overdrive after that, though, scoring three straight.

First up was a goal by Joel Torres in the 71st minute. Henry Blay picked up an assist on the play. When Badger scored three minutes later off the foot of Zion Walker, Blay was involved again, picking up his second assist of the contest to help give Badger the lead.

Badger gave itself some insurance in the 85th minute when Marco Alberts scored with an assist by Andrew Karnatz.

Two days later, the Badgers were back on the road, this time traveling to Burlington, where the road warriors picked up a 2-1 win.

Once again, the Badgers fell behind early, as Drew Stutzman scored unassisted in the 7th minute to put Burlington ahead 1-0. Just before halftime, Alberts tied the game with a 41st-minute goal.