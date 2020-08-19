Badger sports season set for fall

Fans of Badger High School sports will get a chance to cheer on the school this fall after all.

The Southern Lakes Conference finalized its fall schedule this week, which includes a seven-game football season from Sept. 25 to Nov. 6 and a full slate of cross-country, girls swimming, girls golf and girls tennis, as well as a shortened boys soccer and volleyball campaign.

Changes were made to the length and timing of the Southern Lakes Conference fall sports schedule following a series of alterations by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association on July 23 and Aug. 15. However, SLC Commissioner Pat Miles said the conference never seriously considered postponing fall athletics to the spring, as other districts and conferences in the area have.

Football, soccer and volleyball will not begin practice until Sept. 7, but the other four fall sports began practice on Aug. 17, with the first competitions coming as soon as Aug. 20 in some cases.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.