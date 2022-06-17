Badger spring sports athletes named to Southern Lakes All-Conference teams

Several Lake Geneva Badger student-athletes from the 2022 spring sports season were selected to the Southern Lakes all-conference teams.

Baseball:

First team pitcher: Senior Tyler Deleskiewicz. Deleskiewicz went 5-2 with an earned run average of 1.432. He finished with a Badger baseball single season record of 80 strikeouts in just 44 innings pitched. At the plate, he had seven singles, two doubles and three home runs with 13 RBIs.

Second team catcher: Junior Crete Slattery. Slattery finished with 26 hits. Of those 26, 14 were singles, nine doubles and three home runs totaling 21 RBIs. Behind the plate, he caught 17 opponents stealing with a caught stealing percentage of .228. He also picked off four baserunners.

Second team infield: Senior Lex Dupee. Dupee led the team with 27 hits. He had 21 singles, six doubles and 14 RBIs with a batting average of .351.

Honorable mention: Freshman Ryan McCarthy. McCarthy finished with 22 hits. He had 18 singles, three doubles and one home run with nine RBIs.

Softball:

Second team pitcher: Freshman Lylla Metcalf.

Honorable mention infield: Senior Leah Sanders.

Girls soccer:

First team at large player: Sophomore Gigi Wilson. Wilson finished with 18 goals and nine assists in 19 games played. She finished with 49 shots on goal and 45 points.

Second team defender: Sophomore Zaine Walker.

Honorable mention midfielder: Sophomore Araceli Molina-Romero. She had three goals and six assists in 19 games played.

Boys golf:

First team: Senior TJ Walton. TJ Walton was the lone representative for Badger to advance to the sectional tournament this past season with Ty McGreevy just missing the cut. Walton was a tri-athlete at Badger where he also played football and was on the swim team.

Second team: Senior Ty McGreevy.

Honorable mention: Senior Kyle Patton.

Boys tennis:

First team: Junior Marco Alberts and senior Nathan Buntrock. They finished the doubles season with an overall record of 19-5 and a first round win in the WIAA Boys Tennis State Tournament.

Second team: Junior Evan Bernales. Bernales finished the season with a singles record of 12-11 and a trip to sectionals.

Honorable mention: Senior Jake Bethel. Bethel went 10-10 in singles play during his final season.

Boys track and field:

Honorable mention: Senior Brody Kluge. Kluge was a conference champion in long jump and triple jump.

300-meter hurdles conference champion: Junior Tim DeVries.

Girls track and field:

Honorable mention: Junior Camryn Knaack. Knaack was crowned a conference champion in triple jump.

1600-meter conference champion: Freshman Molly Deering.

3200-meter conference champion: Sophomore Mya Lenz.

Long jump conference champion: Sophomore Lilly Villarreal.

