Badger tennis beats rival BFWB

The Badger girls tennis team kicked off their season by hosting a home tournament on Aug. 20 and 21, and as a part of that two-day event, the Badgers faced off against cross-lake rival Big Foot/Williams Bay.

With the Badgers playing in Division 1, compared to BFWB’s Division 2 status, they were the favorites on paper, and that translated to the court as well as the Badgers won in a 7-0 sweep.

The ChiefDogs did not go down without a fight, though, as the four singles flight came down to the final set. Badger’s Ella Willett was able to defeat BFWB’s Lauren Decker 4-6, 6-2, 10-3.

In Badger’s other four matches in the tournament, they had similarly dominant wins, defeating Jefferson 6-1, Milton 7-0, Monona Grove 5-2 and Fort Atkinson 7-0.

Five Badger players went 5-0 in the meet, as Zaya Iderzul, Lauren Haase and Annie McEneany all were undefeated in singles, and the top doubles pairing of Jaiden Lauer and Emma Fasano won all their matches in doubles.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

In their first dual meet of the season, the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls tennis team gave themselves a challenge as they faced a larger school when they traveled to take on Elkhorn on Aug. 17.