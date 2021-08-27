Badger tennis beats rival BFWB

The Badger girls tennis team kicked off their season by hosting a home tournament on Aug. 20 and 21, and as a part of that two-day event, the Badgers faced off against cross-lake rival Big Foot/Williams Bay.
With the Badgers playing in Division 1, compared to BFWB’s Division 2 status, they were the favorites on paper, and that translated to the court as well as the Badgers won in a 7-0 sweep.
The ChiefDogs did not go down without a fight, though, as the four singles flight came down to the final set. Badger’s Ella Willett was able to defeat BFWB’s Lauren Decker 4-6, 6-2, 10-3.
In Badger’s other four matches in the tournament, they had similarly dominant wins, defeating Jefferson 6-1, Milton 7-0, Monona Grove 5-2 and Fort Atkinson 7-0.
Five Badger players went 5-0 in the meet, as Zaya Iderzul, Lauren Haase and Annie McEneany all were undefeated in singles, and the top doubles pairing of Jaiden Lauer and Emma Fasano won all their matches in doubles.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
In their first dual meet of the season, the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls tennis team gave themselves a challenge as they faced a larger school when they traveled to take on Elkhorn on Aug. 17.
The Elks won 6-1, though a few BFWB players showed they will be well equipped for when more evenly matched competitions resume.
Three doubles was the one flight where the ChiefDogs were able to pick up a win, as Dejanira Ortiz and Angelina Anderson won a three-set match against Mariana Axtman and Annason Wissell. The Elkhorn duo won the first set 6-0, but Ortiz and Anderson battled back with a 6-3 win in Set 2, then closed out the win with a 10-8 victory in the third set.
Besides just the win, two more flights of ChiefDogs had three-set losses.
At four singles, Decker lost to Abigail Barkes 6-4, 5-7, 3-10. At two singles, Madison West and Natalie Lohse lost a 3-6, 6-4, 7-10 match against Abby Kiel and Taylor Hansen.
The ChiefDogs bounced back a day later, winning a pair of matches handily at an invitational tournament.
First up was a 7-0 sweep over Greenfield.
The highlight of the match for BFWB was a pair of 6-0, 6-0 victories without losing a set. At one singles, Gauger beat Joelle Smith, and the three doubles pairing of Ortiz and Anderson defeated Grace Kapusta and Camryn Dey.
Next up, Big Foot/Bay won a 6-1 match over South Milwaukee. One doubles was BFWB’s only loss of the match.
West and Lohse were the only ChiefDogs to win a 6-0, 6-0 sweep, topping Nadia Maldonado and Ariana Zarate at two doubles.
Gauger, Rolfs and the duo of Ortiz and Anderson all won matches in which they only lost one set.
For the third day in a row, the ChiefDogs were on the court, though on Aug. 19, the team lost both its matches.
First was a 7-0 sweep by Kenosha Indian Trail, but BFWB fared slightly better in a 5-2 loss against Waterford in which the top two Big Foot/Bay singles players won.
Gauger picked up a win at one singles, defeating Ella Schamber 6-0, 6-2, while Josie Giroux won at two singles 6-2, 6-0 over Ava Lennarts.