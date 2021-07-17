Badger tennis' Bernales wins Player of the Year

Badger had 19 players earn Southern Lakes Conference all-conference honors, led by tennis player Evan Bernales, who was selected the conference’s Player of the Year.
Tennis
The sophomore Bernales was Badger’s top singles player all season. She won the SLC tournament and was named the conference Player of the Year.
Seven other Badgers made all-conference teams.
Joining Bernales on the first team were junior Jake Bethel and sophomore Marco Alberts, who made the first team in doubles after winning a conference title.
Badgers’ two and three doubles team also won conference titles, and were named all-conference. No. 2 doubles duo seniors Adam Schirtzinger and Aran Freytag made the second team and sophomores Jack Gleason and Victor Suarez earned honorable mention at No. 3 doubles.
Junior Nate Buntrock rounded out the team’s all-conference winners, making the singles second-team.
All eight players were first-time all-conference recipients.
Golf
All five of Badger’s varsity golfers earned all-conference, including two naamed to the first team.
Senior Luke Abram and junior T.J. Walton came into the season as Badgers’ only players with varsity experience. They led the team all year, earning their way onto the first team at the end of the season.
Abram made the second team last year and Walton earned honorable mention in 2019.
Senior Colton Craig and junior Ty McGreevy earned the first all-conference honors of their careers. Badger’s fifth golfer, senior Chris Bakken, earned honorable mention in his first all-conference appearance.
Badger’s golf team was strong not only on the course, also in the classroom as Bakken, Walton and Abram were named academic all-state by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
Soccer
Badger had three players make the all-SLC girls soccer teams.
Senior Greta Fleer and freshman Araceli Romero made the second team. Fleer, a senior midfielder, was the star of the Badger offense, while Romero led the defense.
Senior goalkeeper Autumn Smith earned honorable mention.
Baseball
Junior Tyler Deleskiewicz and sophomore Crete Slattery made honorable mention.
Deleskiewicz was the team’s ace pitcher and top power hitter. Slattery hit well and played solid defense at third base.
This marked Slattery’s first all-conference appearance, while Deleskiewicz earned honorable mention in 2019.
Softball
Senior pitcher Brooke Challe made honorable mention. She pitched the bulk of the innings for the Badgers, throwing 91⅓ innings and striking out 90.