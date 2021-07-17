Badger tennis' Bernales wins Player of the Year

Badger had 19 players earn Southern Lakes Conference all-conference honors, led by tennis player Evan Bernales, who was selected the conference’s Player of the Year.

Tennis

The sophomore Bernales was Badger’s top singles player all season. She won the SLC tournament and was named the conference Player of the Year.

Seven other Badgers made all-conference teams.

Joining Bernales on the first team were junior Jake Bethel and sophomore Marco Alberts, who made the first team in doubles after winning a conference title.

Badgers’ two and three doubles team also won conference titles, and were named all-conference. No. 2 doubles duo seniors Adam Schirtzinger and Aran Freytag made the second team and sophomores Jack Gleason and Victor Suarez earned honorable mention at No. 3 doubles.

Junior Nate Buntrock rounded out the team’s all-conference winners, making the singles second-team.

All eight players were first-time all-conference recipients.

Golf

All five of Badger’s varsity golfers earned all-conference, including two naamed to the first team.