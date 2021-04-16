Badger tennis coach Katie Schultz takes the reins

Prior to the 2020 boys tennis season getting underway, longtime Badger assistant Katie Schultz was excited to get a chance to lead the varsity team after five years with the program. Instead, days before the season was set to begin it was cancelled.

Now one year later, she will finally have her chance to lead the Badgers.

“I think it’s going to be pretty exciting. It’s a fully fresh start and for me that’s pretty nice,” Schultz said.

Schultz will be inheriting a nearly clean slate, with only two players returning from the 2019 varsity lineup. Instead, much of the team will be made up of either newcomers or players that played junior varsity two years ago when Schultz was the JV coach.

As such, there will not be too much transition needed in following the footsteps of former head coach Paul Lauterbach, who had coached with the school for decades and helped build the Badger tennis program into a powerhouse.

“You usually come in as a new coach and the first couple years is building your program, but now coming in it’s like I only have a couple guys that have worked for a different coach before,” Schultz said.