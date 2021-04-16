Badger tennis coach Katie Schultz takes the reins

Prior to the 2020 boys tennis season getting underway, longtime Badger assistant Katie Schultz was excited to get a chance to lead the varsity team after five years with the program. Instead, days before the season was set to begin it was cancelled.
Now one year later, she will finally have her chance to lead the Badgers.
“I think it’s going to be pretty exciting. It’s a fully fresh start and for me that’s pretty nice,” Schultz said.
Schultz will be inheriting a nearly clean slate, with only two players returning from the 2019 varsity lineup. Instead, much of the team will be made up of either newcomers or players that played junior varsity two years ago when Schultz was the JV coach.
As such, there will not be too much transition needed in following the footsteps of former head coach Paul Lauterbach, who had coached with the school for decades and helped build the Badger tennis program into a powerhouse.
“You usually come in as a new coach and the first couple years is building your program, but now coming in it’s like I only have a couple guys that have worked for a different coach before,” Schultz said.
Schultz is optimistic that even after the coaching change and a year off, the Badgers will be able to continue their winning ways. Prior to the pandemic, Badger’s boys had won the Southern Lakes Conference title four seasons in a row without losing a dual meet, including a trip to the team state tournament in 2018.
Even without much varsity experience returning, many other teams around the state will have that same disadvantage. However, Schultz says a number of her players have been hard at work honing their skills on their own, either by taking lessons or playing against friends and family.
“It’ll be really fun to see how our team rounds out because we do have a lot of raw talent that’s going to be coming in,” Schultz said. “The guys who want it will be coming in prepared.”