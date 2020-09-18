 Skip to main content
Badger tennis loses to state meet contender
Badger tennis loses to state meet contender

Lyng

Doubles player Maya Lyng, shown serving in a match last year, and her partner Sophia Strasser were able to pick up a win Sept. 12 in Badger's loss to Nicolet.

 Andrew Tucker

The Badger girls tennis team faced off Sept. 12 against perennial state-title contender Nicolet, and while the Badgers lost 5-2, there were bright spots in the team’s performance. It was a strong match for the top of the Badger lineup, as both one singles and one doubles won.

Zaya Iderzul beat Nicolet’s top player Ela Sabnis without losing a game, sweeping Sabnis 6-0, 6-0 and proving that Badger’s top dog is already in prime form.

Badger’s top duo of Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng were able to pick up a convincing 6-3, 6-3 win over Nicolet’s Emma Kappel and Kephely Igoni, showing that they are having a pretty strong season themselves.

