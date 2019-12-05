Badger tennis player tops All-Star honors

Badger girls tennis player Zaya Iderzul led the way with first-team honors, as she and four other tennis players in the region were named All-State by the Wisconsin Tennis Coaches Association.

Iderzul, a sophomore, already made first-team All-Conference and was named tennis player of the year in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Now, her trophy case includes first-team All-Star honors, as named by the Wisconsin Tennis Coaches Association. She joins two other first-team honorees, both from the Milwaukee area and both upper classmen.

Four other girls tennis players in the Lake Geneva region were awarded honorable mention in the All-State awards announced by the coaches association.

Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey, both from Badger, too, received honorable mention for their work together as Badger’s top doubles team. Anderson and Ripkey both are in their senior years.

From the Big Foot/Williams Bay team, Claire Heckert and Emily Gauger also were named honorable mention in the All-State honors. Heckert and Gauger played this season as Big Foot/Williams Bay’s top doubles pair.

Heckert is a senior, while Gauger is a sophomore.

