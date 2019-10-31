Badger’s tennis team qualified for the team state meet for the second season in a row this year. But when they competed in Madison on Oct. 25 and 26, they did one better than the previous trip: They won their first-round matchup.
After losing to Divine Savior Holy Angels in the first round last year, this season’s Badgers won their match against Brookfield East 4-3 on Oct. 25 for the first ever postseason team win in Badger history.
Singles was a major strength for Badger, with one singles player Zaya Iderzul beating Lizzie Adams 6-0, 6-1, two singles player Sydney Miller topping Emma Lo 6-2, 6-2, and four singles player Tinker Trent beating Sofia Zapien 6-3, 6-2.
While Iderzul and Miller both had state meet experience under their belts before the match, it was the first taste of state for freshman Trent, and head coach Paul Lauterbach liked what he saw.
“Tinker probably had one of the best matches of her life,” Lauterbach said. “It was really cool that she took to that stage very easily, for the first time being there, and played some of the best tennis she’s played all season.”
The two doubles duo of Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng picked up the fourth win for Badger, beating Isabelle Phan and Callie Coakle 6-1, 6-4.
Badger also had two close losses to Brookfield that could have easily flipped the other way, as three singles player Annabelle Alberts fell to Maggie Krill 2-6, 6-4, 4-6, and the one doubles team of Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey lost a marathon third set 13-11 in a 6-4, 1-6, 11-13 match against Savannah Kohler and Pyper Sculler.
With the win, Badger advanced to the semifinals on Oct. 26 where they were set to face the state’s top seed and three-time reigning state champ Homestead. While most spectators and opposing coaches thought the favorites would cruise to their fourth consecutive state title, Badger put up a fight and barely lost in a 4-3 dogfight.
“We had their coaches sweating,” Lauterbach said. “I don’t think anybody really saw that coming.”
Badger once again picked up three wins on their strong singles side, with Iderzul topping Natalie Yang 6-3, 6-1 at one singles for Badger’s only two-set win.
Miller was able to close out a back-and-forth two doubles win against Jamie Gebha 3-6, 6-1, 10-5, and Alberts played a lengthy match for the second day in a row, this time coming out on top 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.
After losing on day one, Alberts could have sulked and let it affect her play in the second round. But instead she fought back with a rebound performance when the team needed it most, which impressed her coach.
“I think the nerves got to her the first day. But then playing Homestead, she wasn’t going to let that happen to her again, and she won an epic battle 6-4 in the third after almost three-plus hours,” Lauterbach said. “Maybe Friday wasn’t her best day, but Saturday was her best day.”
The closest match on the doubles side came in three doubles where Badger’s Ella Klug and Emma Fassano lost 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 to Ashley Chavin and Jillian Diamond.
After beating the Badgers, Homestead was able to claim its fourth state crown in a row with a 4-3 win over Muskego in the finals.
With the first-round win and close loss against the state champ, the Badgers proved that they are among the state’s powerhouses in girls tennis.
“I think up at the state tournament, we turned some heads. We proved that we weren’t just outside looking in; we were right in the thick of things,” Lauterbach said.